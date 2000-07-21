CLEANUP PLANNED ON EAGLES' BEHALF

Volunteers are being recruited to help clean up the shoreline along the Allegheny Reservoir of discarded fishing line, which is hazardous to bald eagles.

The Allegheny National Forest is home to the bald eagle, a threatened and endangered species since 1978. Two nests have been identified along the side hills of the Allegheny Reservoir and another along the Allegheny River.

Fishing line discarded along the shoreline of the Allegheny National Forest waterways is a potential hazard to foraging bald eagles.

Volunteers who want to assist in shoreline cleanup may call Scott Reitz at the Bradford District office of the Allegheny National Forest at (814) 362-4613 for information.