If the Grammy Awards had an "underrated band of the year" category, Britain's Catherine Wheel could have wiped up honors for the entire '90s.

Years before Radiohead brought symphonic rock back to a commercial audience, Catherine Wheel was arguably crafting the most eloquent and sonically-inspiring music since the glory days of Pink Floyd. Despite winning over European audiences and amassing critical acclaim, Catherine Wheel has been called the American music industry's best-kept secret. It's a tag the group, which performs along with Tea Party 7 p.m. Sunday at Shea's Performing Arts Center, welcomes as another challenge.

"I think the band has the potential to be the biggest in the world as far as the music we produce and the power of our music. It's just a question of waiting for the right time," says magnetic singer-guitar Rob Dickinson in a recent phone interview. "We wouldn't do this if we didn't feel we could sell more records, but we also refuse to compromise our music-making to achieve those goals. If we are hugely successful, it will be on our terms. I believe any good band that continually improves and is allowed to keep making records will be successful."

Catherine Wheel has made records and pushed the envelope with mesmerizing art-rock since forming in 1991 out of the small coastal tourist town of Great Yarmouth, England. The band garnered immediate attention with the release of its richly textured debut album, "Ferment." The dark epic "Black Metallic" was labeled a "Stairway to Heaven" of the '90s, setting the tone for the brooding, intense layers of the follow-up CDs "Chrome" and "Happy Days."

The band released "Adam and Eve" in 1997 to more critical acclaim, including this Rolling Stone accolade: "Steering clear of art-rock excess, on "Adam and Eve,' Catherine Wheel delivers beautifully embellished pop with a sonic scope rarely seen since Pink Floyd's prime."

But "Adam and Eve" was lost in the chasm forged by label difficulties when its label, Mercury Records, refused to lend tour support or allow the band to make a video. Catherine Wheel asked to be removed from its contract, and after only two months "Adam and Eve" disappeared from stores and radio airwaves in America. Dickinson and his bandmates refer to it as the group's "lost album in America."

"We're very proud of "Adam and Eve.' Unfortunately, it got caught up in troubles with our label at a very important time for the record. But we're coming here now and a lot of people at our shows are viewing it with affection," Dickinson says.

The band is in North America in support of its recently-released Columbia Records debut "Wishville," a CD Dickinson calls the antidote to "Adam and Eve."

"We view each record as a clean sheet of paper. And we wanted to make a record that was challenging and pushed us forward," he says. Leading the way for the quartet was producer Tim Friese-Greene who produced "Ferment." His "Wishville" credit reads "Deviced By."

"He gave us the devices to make this record different," Dickinson explains. "He told us that we couldn't approach it the same way and there were easy things to do to change our music. He taught us to write different and record different. We didn't even practice for a year, and that really helped us.

"He is a producer of sonic genius. He's very cerebral and has an intellectual approach to writing an album. It was a very refreshing attitude and it was embraced by the band."

That's not to say there weren't difficulties. The group was split up for the first time during the songwriting process, as Dickinson and guitarist Brian Futter composed out of separate home studios working with rhythms created by drummer Neil Sims. And along the way, they lost bassist Dave Hawes, who has since been replaced by Ben Ellis.

"There were enormous problems because of the separation. I was paralyzed by indecision as to what or how to write in this new way, but I finally got over it and that's what this record is about," Dickinson admits.

Subtly addressed in lyrics throughout "Wishville," that renewed spirit ignites the first single "Sparks Are Gonna Fly," as Dickinson almost gleefully sings "I'm turned on again. Burning up the future, I'm taking off." "There is an interesting lyrical theme to "Wishville' that things can be overcome. It's the most comforting thing you can tell yourself - that things won't always be this way," he says.

Sonic musical changes are also apparent. The dense majestic sweeps and crashing walls of guitar that once enveloped entire recordings are now used sparingly to accent moments. Crisp and compact songs breath instead of drowning in murky layers of instrumentation. "Wishville's" taut 40-minute length - nearly 20 minutes shorter than "Ferment" and "Chrome" - was an effort by the band to recapture the magic of shorter, memorable vinyl recordings that drew repeated listens.

"We wanted people to be at the end of the record and want to put it on again like a Leonard Cohen or Led Zeppelin record. Those were classic records, but they're not made anymore because people fill CDs with 90 minutes of music. Musicians are spoiled; they don't have the discipline to leave music off of a record anymore," Dickinson says.

"We wanted to confront that issue and decided to make a nine-song CD. And we had to be tough with ourselves in the beginning so that we could create nine gems."

"Sparks Are Gonna Fly," the first song released from "Wishville," has elements of a radio-friendly hit, including an anthemic chorus and a catchy hook that grabs the listener from the get-go. But it's all in Catherine Wheel mode with a fuzzy, bombastic pop beat and dynamics that swell to extremes, challenging the listener at every turn.

Dickinson says the band isn't worried about long-time fans welcoming the new approach.

"Making a record is quite a selfish act," Dickinson says. "We have to continue to make music for ourselves to allow the band to develop and make music that we're proud of. We won't repeat ourselves, which is what makes it harder and harder to make albums."