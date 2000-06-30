JUSTICE, NOT SOSA, IS SERVED TO YANKS

Finally, the New York Yankees made a major trade. Finally, Ricky Ledee is a former Yankee.

But the Bombers' surprising acquisition of David Justice hardly figures to be their final move before the July 31 non-waivers trading deadline.

Justice, the Cleveland Indians' designated hitter/left fielder, is expected to meet the Yankees in St. Petersburg, Fla., and play in tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays (7 p.m.; Ch. 49, Radio 550). He comes in return for Ledee and two players to be named. Manager Joe Torre said Justice will primarily serve as the designated hitter, while Shane Spencer moves to left field.

"I'm stunned," Justice said from Kansas City, where the Indians played the Royals. "But business is business. That's the game we play. I'll go there and play hard like I do everywhere."

The acquisition stopped the Yankees' pursuit of the Chicago Cubs' Sammy Sosa -- for the moment. Said Yanks General Manager Brian Cashman: "Right now, those talks are shut down." Added Cubs President Andy MacPhail: "The deal is dead."

Yet as these last two weeks of trade-talk frenzy centering on Juan Gonzalez and Sosa have shown, anything is possible. The Justice acquisition eliminates the Bombers' sense of urgency regarding Sosa. It helps their offense, and it allows them to shift their trade focus to pitching, where Minnesota's Brad Radke still appears to be the best option should he become available.

The Cubs and Sosa can clearly not co-exist long term, however, and a month from now, if the Cubs still can't find a suitor, they could drop their price considerably for the 31-year-old slugger. Chicago's demand for five players, rather than the Yanks' offer of four, torpedoed this week's trade discussions.

While he's no Sosa in terms of name value, Justice, 34, should give a significant boost to the Yankees' offense. He comes to New York with a .265 average, 21 homers (as many as Sosa), and 58 RBIs.

Justice also has an extensive postseason history and hit the game-winning homer for the Braves in Game Six of the 1995 World Series against Cleveland.

"Of all the choices, he fits us to a 'T,' fits the best," Cashman said. "He's cost-effective in terms of the talent and the remaining years financially compared to the other choices that were out there."

"He gives us a powerful force, plus he's a good hitter," Torre said. "He's gonna do a lot for us."

Justice makes $7 million a season in a contract that runs through 2002, and his salary puts the Yankees' payroll around the $100 million mark. The Yankees had been scouting him extensively since they intensified their desire to land another bat.

The deal allows Cleveland to free up money to re-sign Manny Ramirez, who is eligible for free agency after the season.

Justice is making $7 million a year through 2002; while Ledee is making just $240,000 this season and isn't eligible for salary arbitration until after the 2001 season.

"It was simple economics," said Cleveland GM John Hart. "This ballclub certainly has its eyes on winning in '00 and absolutely have our eyes on retooling for the '01 season."

For the two players to be named later, the Indians will have until Aug. 1 to pick from a list of six "second-tier" Yankee prospects. The list is expected to include Triple-A pitcher Jake Westbrook, who has made two starts for the Yankees this season.

Ledee has been a constant subject of trade talks these last few weeks.

"It's sad," said Ledee, who cried when he heard the news. "I really liked being here."