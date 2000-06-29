OLD DATA TIED TO SUMMER SCHOOL ERROR

Board of Education workers were faced with the daunting task Wednesday of figuring out which children, and how many of them, were erroneously told they would have to go to summer school.

It was the second year in a row that some students were wrongly told they would have to attend summer school, but board spokeswoman Pam McDonnell said the error was made for a different reason this time.

Last year, more than 8,600 city elementary and middle school pupils were told to attend summer school or were held back because a testing company incorrectly evaluated their grades.

This year, McDonnell said, Schools Chancellor Harold O. Levy did not receive properly updated lists of which students were failing to meet the qualifications for promotion to the next grade and would, therefore, have to attend summer school.

"We did not get the most updated data" from the various city school districts, she said. "Parents appeal. Kids take tests and pass them. We thought we had reached a point where numbers were no longer fluid."

She said the districts had compiled the lists based on several criteria. To be moved ahead, students must have at least a 90 percent attendance rate, have their classwork up to speed and pass standardized tests. She did not know the weight each criterion was given.

How outdated was the data? How many letters were sent to students and which were in error? "We don't have a clue," said McDonnell. "We're going district by district, school by school, one by one by one" to figure it out.

School workers were up against the clock to figure out which letters were sent in error: Summer school begins July 5.