CABLE FIRM, THOUGH SMALL, IS MAKING AREA INROADS

Get the remotes and channel changers ready. A new cable company could be coming soon to a television near you.

A Lockport-based cable company has been catching the eye of Western New York communities since it won a contract last year to provide cable service to Kenmore Village residents.

With plans to build a walk-in customer service center and an 80-foot broadcast tower, Intertech Private Cable will begin building its cable system in the village this year, targeting 8,000 homes.

The franchise agreement is a $2.5 million venture for Intertech and makes Kenmore the state's first municipality to offer residents a choice between two directly competing cable providers, said officials at the state Public Service Commission.

Village Board members unanimously agreed in April 1999 to a 10-year contract with Intertech, and since then, about a half dozen Erie and Niagara county municipalities have contacted Intertech.

A Town of Niagara mobile home park probably will be ready to receive Intertech's cable service by the end of this year, two of Erie County's larger communities are waiting to see what happens in Kenmore, and paperwork is the only thing stopping another Niagara County community from signing on.

Company leaders prefer to be move cautiously, opting to chip away at a pace that is right for them instead of jumping into a market dominated by the Goliath-sized Adelphia Communications, said Noel P. Dill, an Intertech vice president.

"We want to maintain a practical outlook on expansion," said Dill, who is in charge of marketing and development. "The real issue is going to be what means good business sense, where can we deliver the most value to people, and what type of manageable growth can we project."

Intertech started out in 1984 in the satellite dish business, Dill said. The cable component was established two years later. After March 1999, the company was able to deliver new cable systems because of federal deregulation.

Last September, Intertech reached an agreement with Town of Niagara officials, allowing the cable company to deliver service to more than 200 customers of Cayuga Village mobile home park. Crews have begun wiring and construction there already, and service should be available within the next four to eight months, Dill said. Then residents will be able to receive a 72-channel package for under $30 a month.

Negotiations are under way in North Tonawanda where officials hope to sign with Intertech soon, said City Clerk Michael Cox.

Amherst and Town of Tonawanda leaders say they have already been in contact with Intertech, and it is now just a matter of watching and waiting.

"We did communicate with them several months ago," said Tonawanda Supervisor Ronald H. Moline. "We are interested in looking at options, but we thought the best course of action would be to let them build their system in Kenmore first and then see what happens."

Plans to open shop in those communities are still a long way off, Dill insists.

"Until we do some growing, I don't see us doing something like an Amherst, which is far larger than Kenmore," he said. "But we can take a look at it two or three years down the road."

At the request of town officials, Intertech will make a formal presentation in late September to the cable commission and members of the Town Board, said Steve Reszka, chairman of Amherst's Cable Television Committee.