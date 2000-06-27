Two people told city police that their garages were burglarized Sunday.

Stanley Szopinski of Linwood Avenue said that someone broke a window to gain entrance to his garage, taking a color television set and some power tools. He estimated loss at $700 and said another $300 damage was done to the building's aluminum siding during the break-in.

Joseph Calabrese told police that someone stole hand tools and a chain saw from his 26th Street garage, resulting in a loss of about $600. A duffel bag of clothing was also taken but was later recovered minus $5 cash.