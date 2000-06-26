SCATTER THE GOLD MAKES FIRST WIN A SPECIAL ONE

Canada's powerful Sam-Son Farm lost its leader when owner Ernie Samuel died last month. But the red and gold still has the horses.

Scatter The Gold -- the 3-year-old son of Dance Smartly, Sam-Son's greatest filly -- continued the Milton, Ont. farm's tradition of excellence Sunday with a 4 1/4 -length victory in the 141st Queen's Plate.

A sun-kissed Woodbine crowd of about 25,000 saw Scatter The Gold, winless in his first four races, swoop past a pair of dueling front-runners at the top of the stretch and ramble home under light left-handed urging from jockey Todd Kabel.

The dark bay colt "is a big playboy and I just kept his mind on the game the whole way today. He just kept truckin,' " said Kabel, who chose to ride Scatter The Gold over stablemate Strike Smartly, who ran 10th under Gary Boulanger.

Scatter The Gold, 10th of 16 up the backstretch, rushed on the outside to be third exiting the far turn and mowed down Wake At Noon and For Our Sake in the stretch. The Sam-Son entry, sent off as the second choice in the betting, paid $9.30 to win. I and I, which followed the winner's move under Jim McAleney, finished second, about four lengths ahead of For Our Sake, Robert Landry up.

Pete's Sake, the 3-1 favorite, pulled up and finished last. Jockey Patrick Husbands said "after the first bend, I had no horse. He wasn't injured. . . . I just had no horse left." Longshot Colebrook Lake was scratched after injuring himself in the starting gate.

Final time for the 1 1/4 miles was 2:05 2/5 , well off Izvestia's 1993 stakes record of 2:01 4/5 .

Winning the Plate, which this year had a record purse of $1 million, is "incredibly special," said Tammy Samuel-Balaz, whose father died on March 25 at age 69.

"The sad thing is that he was not here to share it, but we feel that he was here with us and will continue to be a part of it, certainly, in spirit," she said.

This was the third win in Canada's most famous race for Sam-Son, following victories by the Jim Day-trained Regal Intention (1988) and Dance Smartly, who swept Canada's Triple Crown in 1991 by also winning the Prince of Wales at Fort Erie and the Breeders' Stakes on the grass at Woodbine.

Mark Frostad, Sam-Son's trainer for the last six years, said Scatter The Gold, will be pointed for the 1 3/1 6th-mile Prince of Wales at Fort Erie on July 23. The stable also plans to run its top 3-year-old filly, Canadian Oaks winner Catch the Ring, in Fort Erie's $150,000 Bison City Stakes on July 4.

"I hope that his attitude keeps improving," Frostad said. "He really hasn't figured out what it's all about yet.

"The first indication we ever had that he wanted to run was his last race (June 3) on the turf. . . .

"He's a big clown. He's always doing things that annoy you. . . . As he gets older and gets more experience, he'll stop doing that stuff."

Scatter The Gold, unraced as a 2-year-old, is the first maiden (non-winner) to take the Plate since Golden Choice in 1986. Scatter The Gold was sired by the late Mr. Prospector, sire of 2000 Kentucky Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus. He is the fifth foal of Dance Smartly, who followed her Canadian Triple Crown with a victory in the $1 million Breeders' Cup Distaff at Churchill Downs en route to a career bankroll of almost $3.3 million.