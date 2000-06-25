GETTING AROUND

1. Niagara Thruway, across Grand Island: Beginning Monday until Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, the northbound and southbound right lanes from Exit N-19, Whitehaven Road, to the South Grand Island Bridge, across the Town of Grand Island, will be closed for asphalt reconstruction. Traffic impact moderate.

2. R obert Moses Parkway: Continuing this week until June 30, the Robert Moses Parkway from the Grand Island Bridge to Quay Street will be closed for milling of the road surface. Traffic will be detoured to Buffalo Avenue.

3. Niagara Thruway: From 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday to Tuesday, the left four lanes of the southbound Black Rock tolls will be closed for pavement repair. Traffic impact moderate.

From 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday to Wednesday, the left lane of the southbound 190 between the Niagara toll barrier and the South Grand Island bridge will be closed for pavement repair. Traffic impact moderate.

4. Lockport Expressway, I-990: Continuing this week, the left lane of the expressway southbound to the I-290 eastbound off-ramp will be closed for maintenance. Traffic impact minimal to moderate.

From 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. daily, the Sweet Home Road south exit and the right two southbound lanes, between Millersport Highway and the Chestnut Ridge overpass, will be closed for bridge work. Traffic impact moderate.

The on- and off-ramps for the University at Buffalo entrance to the I-990 continue to be closed for bridge rehabilitation. Traffic impact moderate.

5. Thruway: This week, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily, the Thruway between Exit 57, Hamburg, and the Pennsylvania state line will have various lane shifts for bridge joint replacement of the Silver Creek Bridge. Traffic impact minimal to moderate.

6. Kensington Expressway: Beginning Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Kensington Expressway, between Genesee Street and the Scajaquada Expressway, will have various lane closures for pothole repair and sweeping. Traffic impact moderate.

7. Route 219: Continuing this week, the southbound 219 has been shifted into the northbound left lane between Big Tree Road and Boston State Road. Traffic in both directions has been reduced to a single lane in each direction, maintained by temporary concrete barriers. Traffic impact moderate.

8. Southwestern Boulevard: Continuing this week, the Southwestern Boulevard over Eighteen-Mile Creek will be closed for bridge rehabilitation. An off-site detour will use Lake View to Route 5 to Eden-Evans Center Road. Traffic impact moderate.