CLASS ACTS

Not only did Chris Vena receive coveted local and state science awards for his research at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, but his research will be featured in a national scientific journal.

Chris, 17, a junior at City Honors High School, researched and co-wrote a paper that focused on Erie County's Clean Air Act and its economic impact on the county's restaurant industry. The paper has been accepted by the Journal of Public Health Management and Practice. He worked under the tutelage of Dr. Andrew Hyland and Dr. K. Michael Cummings in the institute's cancer prevention and epidemiology department.

The project was part of the high school's Science Research program, which selects two students each year from each grade level for scientific research. Chris chose epidemiology because his father is a University at Buffalo professor and associate chairman in the department of social and preventive medicine.

In April, Chris presented the paper at the 58th annual Western New York Science Congress, where he received the United States Naval Science Award, a gold medal and $150. He was also one of four students in May who received highest honors at the 48th annual state Science Congress. His research project earned him another gold medal and a $500 savings bond.