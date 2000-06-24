DEVELOPER USES MODULAR SYSTEM TO RETROFIT OLD BUILDINGS

For companies not able to come up with the millions needed to build a new office building, the challenge is often in taking Buffalo's architecturally significant, early 20th Century buildings and making them flexible enough for new era business.

A local developer plans to import a Canadian solution for retrofitting building space which may help adapt some local real estate for the new economy.

Ross Wilson & Associates Inc., of Buffalo has been designated as the Upstate New York distributor for SMED International, a leading designer of modular floors, walls panels and office furniture.

The developer plans to use SMED's flexible system, which can easily be disconnected and reconfigured to accommodate business changes, in a medical research building at 23 High St.

SMED uses 2 1/2 -inch raised floor panels, much smaller than typical access flooring, and inter-connected cabling carrying voice, data and building management systems.

The Calgary-based company's modular building interior products are little-known in Buffalo, but already being incorporated in some local projects. Some of the manufacturer's products are being used for the new Remarketing Services of America headquarters in Amherst.

"We went out to Calgary with the RSA people to look at the various components and we were very impressed," said Kirk Burzynski, director of development for Ciminelli Development Co., the company building Remarketing Services of America's headquarters.

Several other manufacturers, such as Herman Miller and Steelcase, also make modular office interior products sold through local distributors. But SMED's system varies from typical office interiors in flexibility and design.

Although the SMED system is initially being used in some local new construction, Ross Wilson & Associates executives believe another significant use will be in renovating Buffalo's older offices and factories.

The system can be installed inside a steel frame and concrete building shell to tailor space for specific functions.

"SMED's flooring will change the way the City of Buffalo's emerging Byte Belt and information technology industries will be able to move, grow and respond to new business challenges," said Craig Marlatt, executive vice president of Ross Wilson.

Ross Wilson executives plan to market the modular office system to call centers, information technology companies, medical centers, schools and any companies looking for office flexibility.

James R. Militello, who operates J.R. Militello Realty in Buffalo, said the value in a modular system depends on the building specifications and needs of the ultimate tenants. Flexibility may be important in some situations and not in others, he said.

"Every building is unique and different in the way it was constructed and the market that it's going after," Militello said.

SMED International is headquartered in Calgary, and has dealerships primarily in larger U.S. markets, such as New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. The modular products have become popular with many companies who want the flexibility to reconfigure office space quickly.

The company has built a track record of satisfied customers to gradually expand into new U.S. cities.

"I like the flexibility of it. If in six months, if I decided to reconfigure, I can do it with little down time. I think this is the wave of the future," said Sherwood Covill, executive director of Scripps Medical Foundation, who used the system for a 15,000-square-foot clinic in San Diego.

Covill said he was forced to pass on some of the company's products in favor of less expensive alternatives.

Burzynski said the higher cost of the SMED products may be a factor in the Buffalo market.

"We'll have to see how the Buffalo market accepts this. Obviously, to provide for future flexibility, you're going to have to pay a little more up front," he said.

The walls, flooring and other office interior products are considered furniture, which means they can be leased and depreciated over seven years.