SENIOR VOLUNTEERS MIFFED AT AMHERST FEE

For two decades, a volunteer group of senior citizens in Amherst has been donning gold sashes to sing patriotic songs at nursing homes.

But now, the town senior center that provides them a vocal instructor and a pianist wants to charge the Am-tones and two other volunteer groups a small fee for use of the facility.

"Did you ever hear of a volunteer paying to volunteer?" asked Constance LaFalce, 69. "What they're trying to do is charge us to be goodwill ambassadors for the town."

A resolution that would exempt the Am-tones from each paying $20.50 for 15 weeks of practice failed, 5-2, at Monday night's Town Board meeting.

Council Member William L. Kindel, who introduced the resolution, said he was embarrassed at the Town Board's treatment of Amherst's senior citizens.

"They're not asking to rob a bank. They're asking for money so they can go out and volunteer," he said, adding that many of the senior citizens are on a fixed income.

In his resolution, Kindel requested that the senior center provide $3,500 for the Am-tones from the center's existing $1.5 million operating budget by cutting costs in other areas.

Council Member Jane S. Woodward objected, arguing that the town would have to raise its general tax if the senior center did not charge the fees.

Currently, instructors for the three volunteer groups cost around $7,000 annually, said Mary Ellen Walsh, director of senior services. The vocal instructor and the pianist are paid $19.30 and $11.35 an hour, respectively.

"We can't continue to ask the taxpayers to pay for it -- it's a very expensive volunteer activity," Walsh said. The three singing groups have not paid fees for the past eight years, while youth and recreation groups have paid fees to use the center, Walsh said.

"How much would you have to raise taxes -- one-thirtieth of a penny?" questioned Bette Wagner, 78, a member of the Am-tones for the past 18 years.

Council members supporting the resolution wondered if the fees were related to the new $8 million senior center the town is building.

"I suspect everything was done to make this center go," said Council Member Daniel J. Ward, who supported the resolution. "I think there's going to be an increase in a lot of fees, and this is the first of them."

Walsh disagreed.

"Absolutely not," she replied. "It has to do with our budget, which gets cut every year."

The other two volunteer groups are the Super Senior Line Dancers and Tap Dancers, who will be charged $12.50 per person for 14 weeks, and the Aloha Dancers, who will have to pay $11.50 per person for five weeks of practice.

The 16 to 18 members of the Am-tones currently pay for their own transportation and costumes and do not accept contributions from the venues where they sing.

But more importantly, the Am-tones say they should not have to pay for the privilege of volunteering.

"It isn't so much about the amount," LaFalce said. "It's the way we're being treated."