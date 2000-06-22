BRIEFING EXPECTED ON PROBE INTO PAY CUT

District Attorney Matthew J. Murphy III and Sheriff Thomas A. Beilein may conduct a second closed-door briefing for legislators on the election commissioners' salary case.

Legislature Majority Leader Shirley G. Urtel, R-Cambria, said the seven-member board of inquiry will meet behind closed doors sometime in the next week to 10 days.

Legislature Chairman Clyde L. Burmaster, R-Ransomville, said he wrote to Murphy and followed that up with a conversation Tuesday "to talk to him about what the status of the investigation is. . . . We definitely need to get this over."

The conversation resulted in the cancellation of plans by Murphy and Beilein to make public a statement on the status of the probe, which they had planned to do Tuesday.

Murphy said Tuesday he would not release anything until he meets with the board of inquiry again.

Legislator Robert L. Seger of North Tonawanda, the Democratic co-chairman of the board of inquiry, said he hadn't been informed of any meeting plans.

In March, the Legislature created a board of inquiry to investigate the case, and Murphy and Beilein volunteered to conduct an investigation of their own.

Investigators from their offices have compiled a preliminary report on the how and why of the incident, in which the Legislature voted to cut the commissioners' pay by 10 percent, but the payroll office never changed their salaries.

Urtel and Burmaster said they want to wrap things up quickly.

After a first meeting with Beilein and Murphy last month, the board of inquiry asked for another session with a presentation of background material underpinning the original report. That session was originally supposed to occur June 7, but didn't.

Urtel, co-chairwoman of the board, said she wants to know whether Murphy and Beilein intend to pursue criminal charges.

"I think what we want to know is where they're at," Urtel said.

"We really need to get an idea as to whether they're going to proceed and when they're going to be done."

Asked Wednesday what the chances are that the case will be brought to the grand jury, Beilein said, "If you weighed them in the scales, they would probably be 50-50."

Asked if the board of inquiry will fold its tent if there are no criminal charges, Urtel said the board wants to investigate why internal county procedures failed to get the pay cut processed.

"We're not going to just forget about it," she said.

When the matter became public in February, Democratic Election Commissioner Judith M. Cirifalco filed suit to prevent the pay cut from being enforced against her and her Republican colleague, Michael J. Norris.

Cirifalco won her lawsuit, as State Supreme Court Justice Jacqueline M. Koshian ruled the cut was illegal all along.