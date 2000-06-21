U.S. PLACES TIMING ON HOLD FOR ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN SUMMIT

The United States said Tuesday that it will not decide the timing of an Israeli-Palestinian summit until after Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright visits the Middle East next week.

Danny Yatom, chief policy adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, said Monday that "the situation is ripe for a summit" and that one should be held in the next few weeks.

After seven years of talks, Yatom said, each side knows the other's positions, and now decisions must be made by the leaders.

State Department spokesman Richard A. Boucher said Albright will try to figure out next week whether more work needs to be done first.

"The president, two or three days ago, said that at this juncture, we would say that a basis does not exist" for a summit, Boucher said.

"But the point is to see next week, when the secretary goes out, if there is such a basis, or if we need to continue," he said. "The president's made quite clear that we're prepared to go forward with a summit . . . (when) we think the necessary basis exists."

Yatom said the summit must take place in the next few weeks to avoid conflicting with the U.S. political conventions in midsummer.