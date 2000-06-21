RENEWAL AGENCY REVIEWS PROJECT

The Olean Urban Renewal Agency will consider additional site preparation work needed on 11 acres of agency-owned property during its 11 a.m. board meeting today in the Olean Municipal Building.

The proposal from Giardini Brothers Construction Co., the contractor that was hired this spring to level the property at a cost of $34,840, has made a proposal for supplemental site preparation work.

The agency is also considering other bids for the job, which includes removing, leveling and covering piles of concrete, brick and other debris from the front to the rear of the site on Constitution Avenue.

The board will also consider extending Mike Earley's purchase option for less than one acre of agency-owned property, also located on Constitution Avenue.

Additional agenda items include a review of the agency's annual audit and appointment of Alderman Larry Sorokes to fill the board vacancy created by the resignation of Alderwoman Paula Snyder.