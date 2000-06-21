COMPUTERIZED LUNCH PROGRAM PLANNED

A computerized high school lunch program may be installed for the 2000-01 school year, the Fredonia School Board learned Tuesday.

One of the benefits of the proposed program is that it would reduce the stigma of being on the free/reduced lunch program, Superintendent James Coon said.

If the system is installed, all students will be given an identification card to purchase food. Coon said participants in the free/reduced lunch program would be able to use the cards, and all other students would be placed on a prepayment system.

Students won't know the difference at the cash register.

The same cards could also be used for other school-related purposes such as passes and library book checkouts. With the program, the cafeteria manager would have access to printing accounting reports for the state.

"Last year, the cafeteria lost between $3,000 and $6,000," Coon said.

He said the district needs to further assess the financial impact of this installation as preliminary figures run between $26,000 for the high school only and $61,485 for all of the cafeterias in the district, including middle and elementary schools.

"The recommendation is to install the high school system, which will generate BOCES aid for 2000-01, and then pursue bringing the cafeterias on line in the future," he added.

The board took no action on the proposed program.

Coon also discussed a long-range equipment replacement program, a limited high school breakfast program, and a program where parents and teachers can buy snacks from the cafeteria to help raise cafeteria revenues.

The equipment replacement program would be subsidized by the district's general fund to be paid back as the fund balance at the end of each year increases. Coon is looking to replace the freezer and dishwasher, which will cost about $23,000.

In other business, the board awarded:

A trash removal bid for $8,952 to Brad's Disposal Service of Westfield.

A janitorial service bid for $139,546.36 to Allied Industries of Jamestown.

A fuel bid for 87 cents per gallon of diesel fuel and $1.04 per gallon of unleaded gas to R.O. Proper & Son of Dunkirk.