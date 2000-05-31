VOTE IS SCHEDULED ON CONTINGENCY BUDGET

District residents will vote June 20 on a $20.8 million contingency school budget, with a proposed tax increase of at least 6.89 percent.

The budget is down $152,181 from the $21 million budget defeated by voters 772-517 on May 17. The defeated budget had a proposed 9.9 percent increase.

Residents also will vote on four propositions on school spending. Property taxes will go up an estimated 8.8 percent if all four propositions are approved.

Superintendent Joseph Rossetti said school officials opted for the propositions as a way to avoid total austerity spending in the district. He said $68,000 was taken out of the defeated budget for a full-time director of instruction and staff development.

"My concerns are that we maintain a positive environment in the community," Rossetti said.

Propositions include $25,000 for a kindergarten-through-sixth-grade reading series, $20,900 for a full-time clerk at the high school and a $13,000 increase for a librarian who will now be full-time. The district also is asking another $41,634 for sports, band, and building and grounds equipment.

Rossetti said the contingency plan is up about 30 percent from the 1999-2000 budget, mainly because of a $29.9 million project to renovate the district's four schools. Debt service increased to $5.2 million from $856,000 in 1999-2000.

He said the district is awaiting state approval on the project.

"We need to get the project started," Rossetti said.

He said it's uncertain whether the district will have a public hearing on the contingency project. Voting will be from 1 to 9 p.m. in Attica Senior High School on East Main Street in Attica, Bennington Town Hall on Clinton Street and Sheldon Elementary School on School Street in Varysburg.

The Attica School District includes all or part of 10 towns in Wyoming, Genesee and Erie counties.