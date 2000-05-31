Meet Michael J. VonHeckler. He is a man with a dream.

VonHeckler is determined to produce world-class, $30-a-bottle wine from the esteemed but cranky Pinot Noir grapes he planted this year in his vineyard, Warm Lake Estate, on Lower Mountain Road in the Town of Cambria.

Understand that he is aiming very high.

Pinot Noir, thin-skinned and notoriously difficult to grow, is one of the great wine grapes of the world. It's the grape that makes the most renowned red wines of Burgundy.

It's called the "Queen of Grapes" because of its fragility and because it produces an elegant, so-called "feminine" wine with a delicate aroma of red cherries and plums and a crisp acid backbone that makes for long aging, if you want to indulge in winespeak.

(The Cabernet Sauvignon grape is considered "The King.")

Pinot Noir grows worldwide, and it makes fine wines in Oregon, New Zealand and California, as well as France. But VonHeckler's grapes, not much more than green fuzz on a beautiful field below the Niagara Escarpment at the present time, will come from an area where no fine wine grape has gone before.

Does that faze him?

"They call it the Heartbreak Grape," he admits, "but if you're not weak of heart, it doesn't have to be a heartbreak grape."

No one could ever describe the persistent Mike VonHeckler as weak of heart.

"If anyone can do it, he'll be the guy to do it," says restaurateur Terry Bechakas of VonHeckler's project. "He studies wine like you've never seen a guy study," says Bechakas, whose Buffalo restaurant, the Hour Glass, has one of the most notable wine cellars in this area.

An electrical engineer by training - he has 28 years experience in electronics and construction management in places as far away as Lonely Point, Alaska - VonHeckler had worked in the Buffalo area and liked it.

Add that to the fact that he is a wine lover and documented "super taster," a term that describes someone who has an above-average number of taste buds. So, when VonHeckler retired from Lockheed Martin in January at the age of 50, wine seemed to him to be only way to go.

He'd done extensive research on the land adjacent to the Niagara Escarpment that runs from Vineland, Ont., to Lockport. And the contrast between U.S. land in Niagara County and the Niagara Peninsula across the river in Canada is startling indeed.

VonHeckler points out that Niagara Country has only two wine-related ventures, neither making wine from fine European grapes. Canada boasts 46 wineries and a huge tourism industry has been spawned by it.

Not only that, a large highly regarded French firm called Boisset has announced a venture with the the owners of Niagara-on-the-Lake winery Inniskillin.

By using geological studies done by the Canadian government, checking weather stations along the Escarpment, examining soil surveys from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, VonHeckler made an amazing discovery about the area: "It is just like Burgundy" (in France), he says.

He also found that the so-called bench land (below the bluff) of Lower Mountain Road is actually 10 degrees warmer than the land atop the Escarpment or on the lake itself, and is the second warmest climate in the state, in fact. (Long Island is first.)

"This is providence, I thought to myself. God has tossed this in my lap."

But first, there was the matter of buying land. VonHeckler went house to house along the road, asking if anyone was interested in selling acreage.

"You can imagine the reception I got with my Long Island accent," laughs the native of Queens.

Finally, dairy farmer Thomas Ohol agreed to sell him 18 acres. True, Ohol, who has lived in Niagara County all his life, is fairly nonplussed about seeing the land devoted to what he calls $1,800 a ton grapes. "But I think the idea has potential," he insists.

VonHeckler was forced to sell 33 cases of his world famous Lafite Rothschild wine at auction in New York City to pay for the land. That hurt.

"But it seemed suitable somehow," he says.

There were other things to tend to, of course. Government red tape, putting in a road and drainage, ordering more than 2,000 plants from the French Ministry of Agriculture catalog, all of which arrived courtesy UPS in huge boxes.

And putting those plants into the ground between the raindrops. Rain is not a problem at this time, because the plants are still very young.

With all of that, the first vintage - 575 cases - is not expected until 2002. And the labels for the wine bottles will be designed by VonHeckler's wife, Diane, who is a fine arts major and decorator.

But before that, VonHeckler plans to build a 3,000-case winery, which is expected to go up this summer and, perhaps, if necessary, to sell wines made from purchased juice in the interim. Further capitalization will be needed. Another $490,000, in fact.

Warm Lake Estate has gone public and VonHeckler is busy putting his case before the community. He plans events like a recent tasting where guests brought their favorite Pinot Noirs from all over the world and compared them. He is planning a blessing of the vineyard this month.

Not much escapes VonHeckler. From negotiating with the New York State Wine and Grape Foundation to putting up signs directing tourists to the winery - he hopes they will go in place by the fall when the building is finally standing - to the very name of the winery itself.

"In New Zealand, there is a vineyard and winery known as Cloudy Bay Estate because even though it has a perfect cool climate to grow grapes, the developers knew the public at large associated New Zealand with Australian heat," he said.

"Similarly, people think of Niagara County as a cold place. That's why we decided on Warm Lake Estate."

Local wine people are optimistic about VonHeckler's prospects. "I think he will be successful, believe it or not," says Dave Male, regional director of the Taster's Guild.

"He's done the research, he's knowledgeable, he's even shown merit as a home wine maker. And he's a hard worker, too.

"Can they grow Pinot Noir up in Niagara County?" Male asks. "Well, of course they can."

Following the convention that Pinot Noir is always referred to in the feminine, Male praises the air flow in the area. "She likes to cool herself off in the evening," he explains. And, continuing the metaphor, "Once she puts her roots down," he says of the vine, "she's like the mother of all mothers, searching nourishment through the soil to feed her little grapes.

"And like all mothers, she'll hold on to you and never let you go."