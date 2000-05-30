COACHES BASEBALL POLLS

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. Lockport (3) 73

2. Niagara-Wheatfield (4) 72

3. Orchard Park 71

4. Williamsville South (1) 61

5. Williamsville North 55

6. Lancaster 45

7. Canisius (1) 43

8. Clarence 32

9. Grand Island 27

10. St. Joe's * 9

10. Cheektowaga * 9

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Albion (5) 68

2. Fredonia (2) 65

3. Frewsburg 52

4. JFK 51

5. Falconer 43

6. Westfield 33

7. Southwestern 14

8. Dunkirk 13

9. Roy-Hart 11

10. Newfane 10

COACHES SOFTBALL POLLS

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. Lancaster (2) 55

1. Williamsville South (4) 55

3. Kenmore West 51

4. North Tonawanda 42

5. Clarence 37

6. Tonawanda 27

7. West Seneca West 19

8. Orchard Park 18

9. Lockport 8

10. Hamburg 6

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Dunkirk (3) 30

2. Depew 27

3. Cassadaga Valley 21

4. Sacred Heart * 16

4. Newfane * 16

6. Salamanca 12

7. Allegany-Limestone 11

8. Franklinville 10

9. Wilson 9

10. Eden 5

*-Indicates tie in point totals.

The top 10 teams are determined by a panel of area coaches. First-place votes are in parentheses, followed by total points awarded on a scale of 10-1.

Coming attractions

The Section VI Track and Field Championships are Friday and Saturday at John F. Kennedy. Winners in each event from each class advance to the state meet, June 9-10 at Liverpool in Section III.

The Section VI baseball and softball tournaments resume today with semifinals in Class B-1 and B-2, and quarterfinal play in Class A, C and D. The B-1 and B-2 baseball and softball finals are Thursday. The finals in all classes for both baseball and softball are Saturday, with baseball at Orchard Park's Brush Mountain Field (Class A: 2 p.m.; B: 5 p.m.) and Jamestown Community College (D: 2 p.m.; C: 5 p.m.) and softball at Walden Ponds in Lancaster (C and D: 3 p.m.; A and B: 5:15 p.m.). Baseball's Far West Regionals are Monday at Rochester's Frontier Field (A and D) and Jamestown Community College (B and C).

The Msgr. Martin Association's best-of-three Georgetown Cup baseball championship series begins Monday at Delaware Park. Rivals Canisius and St. Joe's meet for the first time since 1998. The series continues at Dunn Tire Park on June 7 and June 8 (if necessary).

The Section VI girls lacrosse championship games are Wednesday at West Seneca East. Top-seed Clarence takes on second-seeded Williamsville North in the Class A final at 5 p.m. The Class B game pits top seed Amherst against second-seeded Williamsville South at 7 p.m. Both of the top seeds have been beaten by their finals opponent but avenged the losses later in the regular season. Clarence (14-1) won the Section VI Division I regular-season title, but its only loss was an early-season, 12-11 setback to runner-up Williamsville North (11-2). Amherst (14-2) won the Division II crown with a 13-1 record. It's only loss was to runner-up Williamsville South (12-2), 7-6. Wednesday's winners advance to Saturday's Far West Regionals at Clarence.

The Section VI boys lacrosse tournament begins today with the Class B quarterfinals. Semifinals are Thursday at the higher seeds. The finals are Saturday at UB's old stadium at noon (Class C), 2 p.m. (B) and 4 p.m. (A).

Two-time Section VI champion Randy Rocchio, a junior from Williamsville East, leads the local contingent to the U.S. Tennis Center in Flushing Meadow on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the state championships. Also making the trip: Williamsville North junior Aaron Holender and Starpoint senior Jeremy Nye in singles, and doubles teams Louis Kalanaros and Andy Kelder (Hamburg), Will Lewis and Hishan Krish (Williamsville East) and Mike Manzella and Bill Nichols (Orchard Park).

The Msgr. Martin girls tennis championships get underway with matches Wednesday and Thursday at the Amherst Hills Tennis Center. The semifinals are Saturday and finals Sunday at 5 p.m.

Nine Section VI representatives will compete at the state golf championships Thursday through Monday at Cornell University's Robert Trent Jones course in Ithaca. Junior Brian Pavlock of Salamanca was the Section VI medalist.

The Columbia Cup, the Buffalo Public Schools girls softball league, will hold its inaugural league championship beginning Wednesday with the semifinals at 3:45 p.m. at Houghton Park. The finals are 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at JFK.

Bulletin board

Buffalo Seminary is looking for an experienced cross-country coach for the fall season. Call Kathy Hartrick at 885-6781 ext. 319.

The Amherst boys basketball team is looking for two teams to compete in its holiday tournament Dec. 28-29. Contact Nancy Riccio at 836-3000 ext. 5273.

(Send items to Sidelines, Scholastic Spotlight, Sports Department, The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y., 14240.)