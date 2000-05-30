A soccer coach was overheard on the field telling a 6-year-old from the other team: "We're going to kick your butts." Summer sports -- soccer, baseball etc. -- are supposed to be fun, but are they? Are coaches and parents going berserk? We want to know what NeXt readers 18 and under think about this. Tell us what you like and don't like about the behavior of coaches, parents and other players in summer leagues (not school sports). If you're under 18 and ever worked as an umpire or referee, we'd like to hear from you, too! Send your sports horror stories to NeXt, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240 or e-mail next@buffnews.com. If you'd rather not have your name published, that's OK, but we need a name, age and phone number with your submission so we can verify where it came from.