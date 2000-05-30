EUROPEAN INVESTORS TO ACQUIRE MARK IV

Mark IV Industries, the Amherst manufacturer that was built with a string of successful hostile takeovers a decade ago, agreed Monday to be taken over by a British buyout firm in a deal worth $2 billion.

BC Partners agreed to pay $23 per share in cash and assume $950 million in debt to acquire Mark IV, which is the Buffalo area's second-biggest public company, based on the total value of its stock.

The purchase price, which is a 6.7 percent premium from Mark IV's closing price of $21.56 on Friday, is less than the $26 per share price that reports two weeks ago had indicated BC Partners would pay. The price is an 8.8 percent premium over the automotive and industrial parts maker's share price before the first reports of the BC Ventures negotiations appeared on May 10.

"I'm a little disappointed by the number," said Christopher Carosa, the manager of the Bullfinch family of mutual funds in Honeoye Falls, which owns Mark IV shares. "It's below what I thought was a reasonable buyout number," which Carosa believes is between $26 and $33 per share.

Investors reacted coolly to the deal, pushing Mark IV's shares down 39 cents to $21.18 this morning.

Sal H. Alfiero, Mark IV's chairman and chief executive officer, said the $23 per share price is a 25 percent premium over the company's share price before it hired an investment banker Bear Stearns & Co. to look for ways to maximize shareholder value in January.

"This transaction represents an endorsement of Mark IV by a highly-regarded private equity firm," he said.

Mark IV fits in with BC Partners' focus on profitable, but less glamorous companies that other buyers might overlook.

"Mark IV is an excellent example of what we look for in an investment opportunity: a market leader, a long and successful operating history with attractive growth prospects and a highly committed and experienced management team," said Michel Guillet, a BC Partners spokesman.

The purchase, which is expected to close within four or five months, would be the biggest U.S. acquisition by an European private-equity firm.

Mark IV, which employs 16,000 workers worldwide, has 450 employees locally at its Amherst headquarters and Protective Closures in Buffalo. It makes Dayco belts and hoses, as well as power transmission products and the E-Z Pass automated toll collection system.

The deal, which has been approved by Mark IV's board of directors but still must be approved by shareholders and regulators, values the company at 12.1 times its estimated earnings for this year. That's less than half the 27.9 multiple commanded by the Standard & Poor's 500 index but in line with the average 12.2 price-earnings ratio carried by a group of 96 diversified manufacturers sampled by Bloomberg News.

"It sure isn't much of a premium," said Francis G. Leonard, the president of Courier Capital Corp., a Buffalo money management firm that owns Mark IV stock. "I thought it was worth more."

Still, Leonard said he can accept the price because Alfiero owns 9.1 percent of Mark IV's stock and is the company's second-biggest shareholder, behind only New York City investor Mario Gabelli, who has been steadily adding to his holdings and now owns 20 percent of its stock.

Some of Mark IV's top managers agreed to roll over stock options, instead of receiving cash for them, and have been given the chance to buy a stake in the BC Partners unit that is acquiring Mark IV.

"He's in the driver's seat," Leonard said of Alfiero. "If that's what he thinks it's worth, who's to argue?"

"Here's Sal who has built a company and worked like hell and the market didn't recognize their work," Leonard said. "If it was a management that was writing a ticket for themselves and didn't own much stock, you probably could be more argumentative."

Both Carosa and Leonard, however, wondered why Mark IV would settle for a modest premium from a merger, rather than staying the course and seeing if investors, who have been paying more attention to Old Economy stocks in recent weeks, regain their interest in Mark IV.

"You've got a value company that's been pretty much stagnant for a number of years," said Carosa, who thinks the move to sell for $23 per share could be premature. "Maybe throwing in the towel might be a better word for it."

If shareholders go along with the deal, it would end a frustrating period for Mark IV that dates back to October 1997, when its stock peaked at $28 per share. Since then, the company has raised $460 million by selling off some of its non-core businesses, including its Purolator automotive filter business and three industrial filtration products units.

Mark IV has used most of that money to buy back a little more than a third of its stock, which Alfiero previously had complained was "significantly undervalued." The company also embarked on a major restructuring of its remaining operations, paid of some of its more expensive debt and made a string of smaller acquisitions to expand its diesel engine business, especially in Europe.

Those moves helped Mark IV push its profits up by 87 percent last year to $89 million, while its sales from continuing operations grew by 10 percent to $1.99 billion.

But those moves did little to help Mark IV's stock, which bottomed out at $16.50 per share in mid-December and then rallied after the January announcement that Mark IV was thinking about selling all or part of the company.

BC Partners was founded in 1986 as part of the British merchant bank Barings and then spun off in 1995 after the bank collapsed.

Last July, it won a heated battle for German water equipment and bathroom fittings maker Friedrich Grohe AG for $1.4 billion, beating out a leading U.S. buyout firm, Kohlberg, Kravis Roberts & Co. BC Partners bought Ireland's leading alcoholic and soft drink distributor last year for about $860 million and made the biggest leveraged buyout in French history in 1997 when it acquired Elis Group, France's leading provider of work uniforms and hotel and restaurant linens.

In all, BC Partners has been involved in 44 acquisitions worth more than $11.5 billion. Of those investments, it has since sold 24 of them in deals worth $6.6 billion.