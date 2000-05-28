Dorothy Dodson Nichols, 89, a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, died Saturday (May 27, 2000) in her Palm Beach, Fla., home after a long illness.

The former Dorothy Butler was a native of Buffalo and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1928. She was the widow of Theodore William Stuhlmiller of Buffalo, Truman Monroe Dodson IV of Bethlehem, Pa., and Thomas Steele Nichols of Owens Mills, Md.

She left Buffalo in the late 1950s. She lived in New York City, Bethlehem, Pa., Positano, Italy, and Baltimore before moving to Palm Beach in 1971.

Mrs. Nichols was a member of the Everglades Club, the Bath and Tennis Club, The Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach, the River Club of New York City and the Elkridge and Green Springs country clubs in Maryland.

Survivors include two daughters, Susan B. Morgan of Singer Island, Fla., and Deborah Friedrichs of Washington, D.C.; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.