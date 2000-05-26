REELING IN THE SQUARE

If the overcast sky and chill in the air was supposed to keep the crowd small at last night's opening of Thursday at the Square, someone forget to tell the people.

By the time headline act Black 47 took to the stage around 7 p.m., there were an estimated 10,000 people dancing, singing and having their own little parties throughout the Lafayette Square area.

"I thought the cold would keep people away, but it didn't. I'm absolutely thrilled," said a beaming Peggy Beardsley, manager of marketing for Buffalo Place.

Early birds arrived nearly an hour before the show began, scoping out a place to set up chairs and blankets. Amy DiSarno, 17, and her friends huddled under blankets on a brick wall. "I've been coming for three years, and I wouldn't miss it. . . . And if it rains, we've got garbage bags," she said.

Opening act Mudtown Rudy met the challenge of getting people to drop their blankets and get up and enjoy the show. It didn't take long for the crowd to warm to the quartet's modern pop sounds and dance along to the engaging "Taste Your Smile," the rocking "Your Sunburned Mind" and the outright fun "Gravy."

The band's spirited style was led by magnetic vocalist Jeff Jackson, who commanded attention with quirky little dance steps, swaying hips and flailing arms. His energy became an intense sensuality on the band's dynamic rendition of "Hey."

Buffalo's Jackdaw gave Black 47 a run for its money in the Celtic rock division. Jackdaw pumped out the rocking rebel spirit on traditional tunes including "Black and Tans" and "Mary Mac" and the original numbers "Raise a Glass" and "Maggie."

New York City-based Black 47 brought out even more of the Irish spirit through its hour-plus set. Spry vocalist-guitarist Larry Kirwan was a grounded force, spewing candid views in thought-provoking, politically driven lyrics.

Black 47 culled material from its decadelong career, from the rambunctious, crowd-pleasing "Funky Ceili" to songs about Irish legends, including Michael Collins in "Big Fella."

A diverse selection of instruments, including a trombone and sax, allowed the six-piece group to travel through long instrumental passages and break out traditional Irish fare, heaping doses of tough Irish rock and even some reggae- inspired tunes.