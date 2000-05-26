FLAMES' BYRNE SCORCHES JAMESTOWN

Displaying cool under fire, Williamsville East's John Byrne used his bat and arm to scorch Jamestown in the first round of the Section VI Class A baseball playoffs Thursday.

Byrne hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning, then pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom half of the frame to give the ninth-seeded Flames an 11-9 victory over the No. 8 Red Raiders.

Byrne's homer came after Jamestown rallied to tie the game with five runs in the seventh. He went to the mound when the Red Raiders loaded the bases in the eighth and promptly retired the next three batters.

John Cicero also homered and had two doubles and Jeff Lennox added four hits for the Flames, who meet No. 1 seed Williamsville North in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

In other Class A pre-quarterfinal games, Nick Bellacose (7-0) scattered four hits and fanned 13 to lead No. 4 Clarence over No. 13 Kenmore West, 8-1. Mark Zablotny had two hits and three RBIs for the Red Devils. . . . Dan Bartel and Jim Maciejewski had two hits each as No. 3 Lancaster beat No. 14 McKinley, 3-1. . . . Dan Conaway tossed a one-hitter and fanned eight as No. 12 North Tonawanda took a 5-1 win over No. 5 Hutch-Tech, which was 10-0 in Cornell Cup play. . . . Carl Schultz's RBI double in the bottom of the sixth provided the winning run as No. 7 Niagara-Wheatfield pulled away from No. 10 West Seneca East, 5-2. Pitcher Justin Conte scattered five hits.

Class B-1 pre-quarterfinals: Roger Wenke struck out 13, while Mike Smith and Eric Stomieroski had two hits each as No. 13 seed Olean stunned No. 4 Starpoint, 5-2. . . . Tyler Mayfield (three hits) and Adam Collister (two hits) had two RBIs each and Nick Lowe fanned 13 to power No. 11 Lew-Port past No. 6 Kensington, 16-4. . . . Rob Monczynski and Bob Garlock combined on a no-hitter as No. 7 Springville blanked No. 10 Seneca, 8-0. . . . Ryan Mohr threw a complete-game three-hitter and drove in three runs to lead No. 9 Maryvale past No. 8 Iroquois, 14-4. Mike Downey added a two-run homer and Mark Kuczmanski had three hits, including two triples. . . . Jeff McGill drove in three runs and Joe Gorski had two hits and two RBIs as No. 5 seed Cheektowaga beat No. 12 Tonawanda, 10-5.

Class C pre-quarterfinals: Bob Edwards had two hits, including a three-run homer, and winning pitcher Jeremey Izzio struck out 10 as No. 7 Silver Creek routed No. 10 Panama, 12-3.

ECIC IV: Pitcher Mike Forant won his sixth division game and Rick Marinaccio went 4 for 4 with three RBIs to raise his batting average to .524 as JFK tuned up for the postseason with 9-0 win over Holland.

Msgr. Martin Assn.: Bret McCabe pitched a two-hitter, Joe Kick had a three-run double and Jim Negrych added two hits as St. Francis blasted No. 3 large school Canisius, 16-0. . . . Sean Connors had a home run, triple and five RBIs and Joe Mihalics went 4 for 4 with four RBIs as Timon/St. Jude throttled O'Hara, 14-2.

Softball

Class A pre-quarterfinals: Mary Keegan pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts, and drove in six runs on two hits to lead No. 7 West Seneca West over No. 10 Frontier, 8-1. . . . Hutch-Tech's 9-0 Columbia Cup record didn't mean much as No. 12 Niagara-Wheatfield dominated the fifth-seeded Engineers, 22-0. Kali Rezzani had two doubles and combined with Amanda Severance on a two-hitter and Michelle Rechin went 5 for 6. . . . Jennifer Sarzyniak tossed a six-hitter and right fielder Jill Worth prevented two runs with a diving catch in the third inning as No. 4 North Tonawanda blanked No. 13 Niagara Falls, 4-0. . . . Kerry Grimm and Ashley Bonetto had RBI doubles in a three-run first inning, lifting No. 6 Orchard Park to a 6-2 victory over No. 11 Kenmore East. . . . Amber Pratt had two hits and two RBIs as No. 9 Lockport edged No. 8 Lake Shore, 4-3.

Class C pre-quarterfinals: Julie Saradin hurled a one-hitter with seven strikeouts to lead No. 9 Salamanca over No. 8 Pine Valley, 1-0. The winning run was scored in the first on Tiffany Ciolek's sacrifice fly.

Msgr. Martin Assn.: Courtney Erickson scored on Jacque Krycia's squeeze bunt in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Mount Mercy a 1-0 win over Holy Angels. Winning pitcher Maria McFeely tossed a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts. . . . Beth Kozlowski had four hits, including the game-winning two-run homer in the sixth inning, to lead Niagara Catholic past Nardin, 13-10. Christina Marra added a grand slam and Margi Whitmore a solo shot for NC. . . . Ashley Bogner struck out nine and Valerie Connell had two hits as O'Hara flattened Mount St. Mary's, 14-0.

Girls Lacrosse

Class A semifinals: Heidi Gruber and Katie MacFarlane each scored two of their three goals in the first half as top-seeded Clarence (14-1) built a 6-1 halftime lead and cruised to a 12-8 victory over No. 5 Orchard Park. Orchard Park's Amanda Lullo tallied four goals. The top-seeded Red Devils will meet No. 2 Williamsville North for the championship on Wednesday.