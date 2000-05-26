A SALUTE TO WOMEN VETERANS TO FEATURE TALK BY DECORATED GENERAL

A retired Air Force general who heads the national memorial honoring the more than 1.8 million women who have served in the U.S. military since the Revolution will be the featured speaker during a Salute to Women Veterans at 1 p.m. June 11 in the Connecticut Street Armory.

The event, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the state Division of Veterans Affairs, is open to all women veterans and their families.

About 80 women who applied in advance will receive medals, either the state Conspicuous Service Star, the Conspicuous Service Cross or the Medal for Merit.

In addition, information will be available about benefits and service organizations for women vets.

Anyone wishing to attend is asked to call the state division at (888) 838-7697.

Brigadier Gen. Wilma L. Vaught, who retired from the Air Force in 1985 and is one of the most decorated military women in U.S. history, is president of the board of the Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation, which oversees the 4.2-acre memorial at the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery; it opened in 1997. Her decorations include the Defense and Air Force Distinguished Service medals, the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star.

Vaught, in a phone interview, said she will discuss milestones in the history of women in the U.S. military, beginning with the creation of the Army Nurse Corps in 1901 and extending through the repeal of bans on women serving aboard combat aircraft and ships.

Seven of the milestones are from the past, but an eighth has yet to be achieved, she said: "When there is full acceptance (of women), and . . . sexual discrimination becomes a bad memory."

Though the military isn't quite there yet, it's ahead of society as a whole, Vaught said.

With the exceptions of serving aboard submarines and in ground forces in the Army and Marines, all military jobs are open to women, she said.

"The revolution is over," she said, while agreeing that doesn't necessarily mean there are no skirmishes still being fought.

Women make up about 15 percent of the military now, and Vaught said she doesn't think they will ever be more than 25 percent.

Among those listening to her remarks will be Helen Jacob, who arrived in Paris six days after it was liberated by the Allied forces during World War II and spent 16 months there as a member of the Women's Army Corps.

Jacob, 82, was among those who fought to have the government provide the same benefits to women vets as to men.

She contracted hepatitis while in the Army but said that after she returned home and sought treatment at the VA hospital, she was told to see her own doctor.

"If I had been a man, I don't think there would have been any question but that it was service-connected" and so covered by the VA, she said.

The Women's Clinic at Veterans Administration Medical Center is named in honor of Jacob. She continues to volunteer there as an information specialist.

She urges all women veterans to register with the VA in case they should develop medical problems.

Keeping the Promise is a monthly feature of The Buffalo News.