RECYCLING AMENDMENT IS MINIMAL

An amendment to a Cattaraugus County law regarding recycling will have no effect on the way residents are separating their garbage.

Legislators on Wednesday changed the law's wording to satisfy the state and to become eligible for some grant money to conduct the county's recycling program.

The change is minimal and does not require residents to adjust the way they have been recycling, officials said.

In other matters, the Legislature during a brief session approved some contracts for highway projects and gave out some service awards to nursing home workers.