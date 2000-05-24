SO MUCH FOR PROGRESS ON THE WATERFRONT

What once was a beautiful area, attracting numerous out-of-town visitors, has recently become an eyesore steadily encroaching on the lives of nearby residents and office workers who park in adjoining lots. Where huge evergreens once flourished on grassy knolls in this parklike setting so close to the water's edge, there are now gigantic excavators and other pieces of construction equipment scattered about. Enormous mounds of unearthed dirt now inhibit a view of the waterway and Canadian shore. Frequent rains produce a muddy mess.

The latest assault on this once-scenic spot also poses a safety threat to pedestrians, drivers and those who bike or roller blade. In an effort to install underground equipment, a thoroughfare now bears a dual imprint that is several inches deep and is imbedded the length of the pavement. These ruts pose a danger to bikers and roller bladers. Of course, there is no need to warn pedestrians to walk with caution in the street since the construction equipment now occupies sidewalk space.

Such is the price paid for progress on the Inner Harbor project on Buffalo's downtown waterfront. But it doesn't end there. We, the residents of the nearby seven-building apartment complex, are doing our level best to accept progress on the Skyway's painting project, too. Aside from the unwelcome dust, dirt and noise directed via wind to our complex, we truly do not know how to thank all concerned for such imposition a.k.a. progress. Needless to say, no one thought to ask our opinions.

LYNN K. LICATA

Buffalo