RUINED UNION DECIDES MANSION IS A POOR FIT

As Frank and Anna May Ervolino were arraigned in U.S. District Court Monday on embezzlement and conspiracy charges, the union they left in financial ruin took further steps to put the Ervolino years behind it by trying to sell the elegant Delaware Avenue mansion they bought for their union headquarters.

Built for a former mayor of Buffalo and called one of the city's best examples of the Queen Anne style, the mansion at 534 Delaware sends the wrong message for unions representing dishwashers, nursing home aides and hotel porters among others, according to Marshall Blake, who helped clean up the Ervolino empire as a union-appointed trustee.

The four-story mansion has ornate marble fireplaces in nearly every major room and carved Honduras mahogany and other exotic woodwork throughout. Frank Ervolino's former office is dominated by a chandelier, shoulder-high oak wainscoting and a large stained-glass window.

"It is completely inappropriate for a union headquarters," said Blake, who is president of the 15,000-member Service Employees International Union's 1199 Upstate, the successor to the Ervolinos' labor empire.

Union members were never welcome inside the headquarters their monthly dues helped buy, say those who worked for the Ervolinos, and frequent memos were issued about the need to keep the front doors locked.

The aim was to keep out panhandlers and street people, those memos said, but union foes of the Ervolinos say the locked doors sent a message to members: Stay away.

"This was like a castle with a moat," said Barbara Clark, an 1199 Upstate organizer who spent 18 years working for Ervolino-led unions. "It was like their own private kingdom."

After years of paying themselves some of organized labor's highest salaries -- the government said they took in $504,000 in salaries and pensions in 1996 -- Ervolino, 79, and his wife, 66, found themselves Monday before by U.S. Magistrate Judge Hugh B. Scott.

A federal grand jury last week accused them in an eight-count indictment of stealing $183,063 from the AFL-CIO Hospital and Nursing Home Council and $52,393.75 from its pension fund.

They were charged with issuing themselves severance pay while they were still working and raiding union treasuries for unauthorized life insurance and annuity policies for Frank Ervolino.

The charges carry prison terms of five years on each count and maximum fines of $250,000. The Ervolinos pleaded innocent and were released on their own recognizance. They were represented by attorney Joseph V. Sedita,

Scott, at the request of Assistant U.S. Attorney William J. Hochul Jr., ordered the couple to surrender their passports and restrict their travels to Western New York and southern Ontario, where they own a vacation home in Crystal Beach. They agreed to notify court authorities if they need to travel to their home in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Outside the courtroom, Sedita said every cent paid to the Ervolinos was properly reported to federal authorities and said the indictment was a result of federal investigators not understanding a complex area of labor law. He said the Ervolinos are confident their names will be cleared once the evidence is presented.

"This money was legally paid, and the federal requirements were scrupulously applied," Sedita said.

U.S. Attorney Denise E. O'Donnell said investigators from the FBI and the U.S. Department of Labor picked up on an investigation by a court-appointed trustee for the International Hotel and Restaurant Employees Union. The union found the Ervolinos guilty in March 1999 of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Ervolinos, who were retired from their union positions by 1996, never contested the charges and refused to cooperate in the union investigation.

O'Donnell said their refusal is part of the conspiracy charges brought by the grand jury, as well as a statement from Mrs. Ervolino that she "hoped certain persons did not expect them to give up the lifestyle to which they were accustomed."

O'Donnell said the grand jury only addressed crimes in which a criminal intent could be alleged and was also bound by a five-year statute of limitations.

Grand jurors also steered clear of numerous other allegations outlined in the international union's report on the style in which the Ervolinos ran the unions.

Besides the Hospital Council, they also controlled locals of the Hotel and Restaurant Employees, the Laundry and Dry Cleaners and their respective pension funds. Frank Ervolino also was president of the international Laundry Workers union.

The couple's high salaries, for example, were not considered illegal. Nor were the Ervolinos pension payments, compared with the workers they represented.

Union sources said the Hospital Council is paying Anna May Ervolino $5,500-a-month pension and her husband $5,300, for a combined yearly pension of $129,600.

By contrast, the highest pension paid to any Hospital Council worker is $8,856 a year. And the lowest pension paid to a Hospital Council worker is $9 a month, union sources said.

Grand jurors issued a chart in their indictment of the Ervolinos, showing that as their salaries and pensions climbed from $275,000 in 1990 to $504,000 when they left office in 1996, the Hospital Council's budget went from $196,000 in the black to $178,000 in the hole.

Ervolino also saved on the union dues that paid those salaries, union officials said. Union dues for the Hospital Council are set at two hours of a worker's salary each month, or about $50, said Blake, the union president.

The minimum monthly dues for the lowest-wage workers who could not afford the higher rate, Blake said, was $14. Ervolino, who made $118,000 from the Hospital Council in 1996, Blake said, paid the minimum rate for union dues, $14.

The grand jury also brought no charges about the Ervolinos' working hours.

The union charges filed against the Ervolinos said they arrived for work each day after 10 a.m., went to lunch for a hour or more at noon and were always out of the office by 2 or 3 p.m.

They also took vacations at their home in Florida that lasted months at a time, including a 17-week stay one year, and spent about an hour a day on union business over the phone, the union charged.