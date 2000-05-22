U.S. FOREIGN AID AMOUNT ASSAILED

U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan on Sunday called the United States "shameful" for skimping on foreign aid to the world's poorest nations where many people live on $1 a day.

In a commencement address at the University of Notre Dame, Annan said too many developing countries had no basic funds for education and health because they needed to service their foreign debt and lacked trade outlets.

"It is particularly shameful that the United States, the most prosperous and successful country in the history of the world, should be one of the least generous in terms of the share of its gross national product it devotes to helping the world's poor," Annan said.

The United States is the second highest contributor in foreign aid after Japan in absolute terms, spending close to $9 billion a year.

But this amounts to only about 0.10 percent of its GNP, which puts Washington in last place compared to all Western European nations, Canada and Japan, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.