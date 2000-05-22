TOUR OF LAVISHLY CRAFTED HOMES A DELIGHT

Scores of the curious lined up Sunday to eyeball the interior splendor of Tudor, Victorian and Queen Anne houses that define one of Buffalo's most attractive neighborhoods.

The occasion was the second annual Parkside Community Association Home Tour, which, for a fee of $10, allowed patrons to amble through nine stunningly crafted homes, all built between 1890 and the 1920s.

It promised to be four hours of heaven for Dawn Dittmar of Colden and Charlene Giermec of the City of Tonawanda, admirers of the craftsmanship in older homes.

"It's so nice to see such old architecture, and in such great condition," said Dittmar, after touring a large Victorian "Stick" house on Crescent Avenue owned by Larry Adamczyk and Keith Crippen.

Dittmar and Giermec were bowled over by many of the incredibly well-maintained treasures featured inside the house, including a finely detailed main staircase that was highlighted with stained glass windows. The house abounded with both new and original stained glass that had come with the house when Adamczyk and Crippen purchased it 1997.

"If anybody is looking for a house in this neighborhood, I'd strongly recommend it," Adamczyk told a small tour that he guided through the first floor of the six-bedroom house.

Leecia Eve grew up in the Parkside neighborhood and has always appreciated its unique qualities.

"What's special about it? Well, the architecture of the homes, the diversity of the community and the fact that it's next-door to Delaware Park. It's very green and has a personable, community feel about it," said Eve.

Her parents, Deputy Assembly Speaker Arthur O. Eve Sr. and his wife, Constance, still live on Jewett Parkway. While growing up, Leecia Eve long admired many houses in the neighborhood, especially the 19th-century, Tudor-style mansion owned by Ed and Karen Powell on Jewett Parkway. Inside, the owners have faithfully maintained its original design, which is lavish with natural woodwork, according to brochures provided to patrons.

The Parkside neighborhood was laid out and designed by Frederick Law Olmsted.