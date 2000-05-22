LARGE DONATIONS JUMP-START NEW CHARITY

The Niagara Area Foundation, a new charitable group, has announced major donations totaling $26,931.

Foundation Chairman Kenneth Franasiak of Calamar, a Wheatfield development firm, said the foundation's goal is to build a large endowment, earning interest from which grants to community projects can be made. The foundation's board of trustees has the task of attracting gifts and selecting grant recipients.

Franasiak and his family got the ball rolling by donating $10,000 from the Brzezinski/Calamar Foundation.

A separate Eastern Niagara fund was inaugurated with donations totaling $16,931, with the largest gift from Gordon Bald and his wife of Lockport.

Franasiak said his late grandfather, Stanley A. Brzezinski, "felt the foundation was an extension of all his dealings with the community. It provided an ideal way to give back."

Brzezinski, Wheatfield town supervisor for 22 years, died Jan. 23 at age 82.

The Niagara Area Foundation is affiliated with the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. Although its financial decisions are independent, the Niagara group will save on expenses by using the Buffalo foundation's office services.

The Buffalo foundation also has promised the Niagara foundation a $2,500 matching gift for every $25,000 the Niagara group takes in by the end of this year.

Gifts of any amount are tax-deductible. A "named fund" can be set up with a $5,000 donation. Information on giving is available from trustees Christa Caldwell at 31 Spruce St., Lockport 14094, or Elizabeth Diachun at 2073 Lake Road, Youngstown 14174.