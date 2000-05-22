When you tear down things for a living, you learn to expect the unexpected.

Crews at Lebis Enterprises Inc., one of the region's oldest demolition and environmental contracting companies, will never forget a job in Niagara Falls a couple years ago. When they arrived at a dilapidated home, they discovered that a squatter had chained himself to the front porch.

"We had an entire crew waiting to start the job," recalled Frank Bodami, the company's vice president. "Someone suggested that we tear down everything except the porch. Of course, we would never do that. The guy unchained himself after we started making some loud demolition noises in the back."

Then there was an old building on Michigan and Genesee streets. As workers prepared for the "whacking" (that's what they call it in the demo business), Bodami discovered an old safe with a false bottom. Hidden inside the secret compartment was a bag filled with coins and silver certificates.

Lebis Enterprises vaulted into the spotlight this month, playing the starring role in Sunday's long-awaited demolition of an abandoned grain mill in the Town of Tonawanda. With the help of 840 pounds of dynamite, crews reduced the towering silos near Military Road to a pile of rubble.

Lebis is being paid $1.1 million for Sunday's tear-down task. Not too shabby for a company that started a half-century ago with a hammer, a wheelbarrow and a lofty dream.

Anthony Bodami Jr. was only 21 when he launched a small contracting business with his father. Buffalo was booming in the late 1940s, and shortly after the Bodamis arrived from Sicily, they began building porches and doing small home-repair projects.

In the 1960s, the younger Bodami came to a realization that was to reshape the family business.

"I figured that if I can put 'em up, I can also take 'em down," said Bodami, as he sat in the back room of the company's modest headquarters on Buffalo's West Side.

Bodami Builders -- as it was called back then -- slowly refocused its efforts on demolition jobs. As asbestos removal, lead-abatement programs and other types of remediation projects became more common, Lebis added environmental management to its list of services.

Recognizing that the company's mission had changed, the Bodamis decided seven years ago that a name change was in order. One day, Anthony Bodami Jr. spotted a young boy eating a can of Libby's peaches on West Ferry and Grant. For some reason, the businessman liked the sound of Libby's.

"It was all very spontaneous," he recalled. "I said to the boy: 'you've given me a great idea! Here's a five-dollar bill. "

Lebis Enterprises currently has 14 employees, but the payroll swells to 45 when big projects come along. For example, the company has been hired to tear down the first two buildings at the Frederick Douglass Towers complex at Clinton and Spring streets. It's all part of a $46 million project that will involve the construction of 128 townhouse units and the renovation of two towers for senior citizens.

Josephine Bodami, wife of the company's founder, serves as president. The couple's two sons, Frank and Anthony III, are hands-on managers.

Competition is fierce in the demolition, with more than 25 wrecking contractors listed in the local phone book.

"It's tougher to do business here than in many other parts of the country," said Anthony Bodami III. "You have more competition, fewer contracting jobs and lower bids."

The company is aiming to increase sales by 20 percent this year, but its growth projections are based on a decision to aggressively pursue contracts outside the Buffalo area.

The National Association of Demolition Contractors is a Pennsylvania-based trade group representing 750 companies that account for 85 percent of the industry's gross sales in the United States and Canada.

NADC Executive Director Michael R. Taylor said the booming economy has pushed demand for demolition services to record levels. Numerous brownfield projects have also created lucrative opportunities.

"The biggest problem facing the industry in the short term involves recruiting good people to do demolition work," Taylor said.

"Volumes are very high and we need a skilled work force to meet client demand."

In the long term, Taylor said one of the looming challenges involves dealing with 135 million tons of construction and demolition debris that is generated nationwide each year.

Taylor also noted that new regulations and constantly changing client needs have mandated a higher level of sophistication in the demolition industry.

"The work requires a savvy entrepreneur who knows how to keep a lot of balls in the air at any one time and make it look effortless," Taylor said.