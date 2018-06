Three names have been added to the Chautauqua County Wanted List.

Nancy Hallett, 48, of Chapman Street in Jamestown, is being sought on a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies said two others are wanted on Family Court support warrants: David L. Taft, 40, of West Hill Road in Gerry, and Hector L. Gonzalez Jr., 25, of Crescent Street in Jamestown.