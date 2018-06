Mr. and Mrs. Sibby Campagna of Haines City, Fla., formerly of the Town of Tonawanda, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering in Classics V Banquet Center, Amherst.

Campagna and Angie Milleo were married Jan. 14, 1950, in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Buffalo.

He is retired proprietor of Manor Lanes, Town of Tonawanda, and Manor Lanes II, Amherst.

The couple has three children and six grandchildren.