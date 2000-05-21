CATHOLIC NUNS ARE NOT SELLING THEIR PRAYERS

This is in response to the May 10 letter, "Money for prayers is absolutely sinful," which criticized the Sisters of Saint Francis. I disagree with the writer, and hope she and others who may agree with her will consider what I have to say.

First, in addition to providing housing for 74 sisters, this $12 million 100,000-square-foot "home" provides space for assisted-living and skilled-nursing care for the elderly sisters, which is very expensive. At $12 million for 100,000 square feet, they are paying $120 per square foot. As a structural engineer, I know that this is not unreasonable. The size of their house would not be based just on their current need for space, but with provisions for future needs.

Furthermore, members of Catholic religious communities take a vow of poverty, and dedicate their lives to service. While many of us in the "real world" are sitting on the couch in front of the TV stuffing our faces, these Catholic religious are involved in educating children, feeding the hungry, helping the sick and missionary works all over the world. Many times they do these things at risk to their lives, and are occasionally killed. When it comes to charity, nothing else in the world can come close to the Catholic Church.

If members of these religious communities need our financial help, it is our duty to support them. They have tirelessly given of themselves to help the needy. What they are doing is far from sinful. These sisters are not selling prayer, but are offering their prayers in response to a financial donation. I am certain that they would pray specifically for any person who asks them, whether they receive money or not.

BRIAN BIDONDE

East Amherst