PICKS OF THE WEEK

"Arabian Nights" on ABC, "The '70s" on NBC and Sacco and "Academy of Country Music Awards" on CBS top this week in television.

SUNDAY

"Forget Paris," 3:30 p.m., TNT. Billy Crystal and Debra Winger fall hard and fast for each other in Paris; married life back in the States proves to be more problematic. Watch for some top basketball players appearing as themselves in this 1995 comedy -- and Cynthia Stevenson appearing as Liz.

"Arabian Nights," Part 1 of 2, 8 p.m., Channel 7. Stories that have been told for more than a thousand years make up this miniseries. Part 2 will start at 9 p.m. Monday.

"Beyond Death," 8 p.m., A&E. Mediums and people who have had near-death experiences are among those interviewed on a program that asks the age-old question: Is there life after death?

"KGB Paranormal Files," 8 p.m., Fox Family Channel. This program seems to deal with questions we never found time to worry about. For example: "Did the KGB create 'zombie agents' that carried out the assassinations of John and Robert Kennedy?" Host: Roger Moore.

"The '70s," Part 1 of 2, 9 p.m., Channel 2. Four friends grow and change during a decade of happy-face stickers and even greater evils. The new miniseries stars Brad Rowe, Vinessa Shaw, Amy Smart and Guy Torry. Concludes Monday.

MONDAY

"Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," 8 p.m., Channel 7. If the contestants tonight, Tuesday and Wednesday look familiar, it's because they're celebrities -- people like Drew Carey, Queen Latifah and Rosie O'Donnell. Because they're celebrities, all will make it to the "hot seat," but after that, who knows? And because these people are already rich, the winnings will go to favorite charities.

"Miracle Babies III," 8 p.m., Channel 51. Joan Lunden hosts stories of babies who survived though the odds were against them.

"Biography," 8 p.m., A&E. In that high-profile role where everybody knew his name, Ted Danson may have drawn more laughs than respect. But in the words of colleague JoBeth Williams, it may be that "people underestimate his talent because he made it look so easy."

"Time Machine: The True Story of the Bridge on the River Kwai," 9 p.m., History Channel. Great movie, but what was the bridge-building ordeal really like? According to this documentary, the true story is "far more tragic."

TUESDAY

"Angel," 9 p.m., Channel 49. These things tend to happen during the May sweeps: Old flame Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) shows up in Los Angeles and gets a disappointing reaction to her efforts to protect Angel (David Boreanaz) from the violent side of Faith (Eliza Dushku).

"Frontline: Jefferson's Blood," 10 p.m., Channel 17. DNA tests seem to confirm that a long-term relationship between Thomas Jefferson and his slave Sally Hemings produced several children. Among the unsettling consequences, this program reports, was that Jefferson was "sharing his house with his white daughter and grandchildren while his unacknowledged mistress and his children by her worked in the same house as slaves."

WEDNESDAY

"Academy of Country Music Awards," 8 p.m., Channel 4. The 35th annual ceremony will be shown live from Hollywood. Performers with the most nominations, five each, are the offstage couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, and the onstage trio Dixie Chicks. Host: Dolly Parton.

"Party of Five," 8 p.m., Channel 29. After six seasons, the series concludes with a double-length episode. And though Sarah (Jennifer Love Hewitt) went out on her own with "Time of Your Life," another season of that show is doubtful.

"Of Mice and Men," 8 p.m., Bravo. Though it followed the well-regarded 1939 original and a successful 1981 TV remake, this 1992 version of the John Steinbeck classic was still welcomed by critics. Stars John Malkovich, Gary Sinise, Alexis Arquette, Sherilyn Fenn and Joe Morton; Sinise also directed. (Rated PG-13)

"Biography: The Coors, a Family Brew," 8 p.m., A&E. Wealth and fame, and, for a time, a certain mystique, came to the Colorado family whose regional beer is now marketed across the country.

"Witness: Voices From the Holocaust," 9:30 p.m., Channel 17. In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, this documentary is made up entirely of taped accounts of survivors and other witnesses, offered without narration. The film is said to challenge "simplistic notions of Holocaust heroism and survival."

THURSDAY

"20th Century: The Legacy of Kent State," 7 p.m., History Channel. It was 30 years ago today that four students died when the Ohio National Guard fired on antiwar protesters at Kent State University. This program examines some of the lasting effects of that event, including a decade of efforts to place legal responsibility.

"World's Funniest Game Show Moments," 8 p.m., Channel 29. Hey, wait, there's nothing funny about a million dollars!

"The X-Files," 8 p.m., Cinemax. What if David Duchovny leaves the "X-Files" series but makes another "X-Files" movie? Would he disappear from TV, only to be "found" by Scully (Gillian Anderson) as the movie played out? A little confusion seems quite appropriate here. This is the 1998 movie -- the only one so far. (Rated PG-13)

"Frasier," 9 p.m., Channel 2. Proud to be the subject of a planned celebrity caricature at a restaurant, Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) changes his mind once he sees the unflattering image. Just how far will he go to stop this latest threat to his ego?

"Investigative Reports," 9 p.m., A&E. Sen. Edward M. Kennedy's 1969 accident at Chappaquiddick is tonight's topic.

FRIDAY

"Funny Flubs & Screw-ups," 8 p.m., Channel 4. Yet another compilation of humorous outtakes -- some of them decades old -- includes flubs by news reporters and political types as well as entertainers. Host: Cheech Marin.

"Kent State: The Day the War Came Home," 10 p.m., TLC. People who were there -- and many who were not -- have never been the same. It was 30 years ago yesterday that four students were killed when the Ohio National Guard fired into a crowd of anti-war protesters at Kent State University.

SATURDAY

The Kentucky Derby, 4:30 p.m., Channel 7. Some may take the annual event at Churchill Downs in Louisville as a sign that spring has really arrived. Veteran Dave Johnson will call the race; expect considerable pre-race reporting before the horses go to the starting gate.

"I'll Cry Tomorrow," 8 p.m., TCM. Whether a serious movie that deals with alcoholism should go under this month's TCM theme of "Hollywood Vices" is debatable, but you can expect films about drinking, smoking, gambling, adultery, etc., on Saturdays in May.

"On Hallowed Ground: Streetball Champions of Rucker Park," 10 p.m., TNT. Legendary amateur summer basketball tournaments at Rucker Park are an important part of the lore of the game and the life of Harlem. This documentary focuses on both last year's champions and earlier stars.