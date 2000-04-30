Picture this: 36 children in a classroom on the first day of school, waiting for their teacher -- you.

Quick, what do you do first? Shut the door and hope for the best? Run as fast as you can from the building? Call your mother for advice?

If you have a copy of "500 Q&A For New Teachers: A Survival Guide," by local educator/author Joanna Montagna Torreano, you'll know exactly what to do first. And what to do next and how to handle any situation that presents itself over the course of what can be an intimidating experience: the first year in a classroom.

Torreano has been teaching for more than 25 years, and at a time when some would be satisfied to rest on their laurels and count the days until retirement, she has found ways to help new teachers weather their first year in the classroom.

The book, published by Christopher Gordon Publishers, is a guide. It begins with advice for teachers before they start teaching, covering such things as bulletin boards, seat assignments, grade books and plan books, and making sure you have enough to keep the children busy on that crucial first day.

The book moves through the first day of school to other teacher responsibilities such as Open House, Goal Setting and how to successfully interact with parents, administrators, school-related personnel and substitute teachers.

Torreano freely admits that her first year teaching was difficult. In the introduction to her book, she writes: "The realization that all of those children were my responsibility was overwhelming. Every day I was going to quit. Every night I was going to quit."

She credits a nurturing principal, Joan English, at Annunciation Catholic School in Buffalo with helping her through the maze of classroom management, student discipline and parent conferences that first year.

"She saw things in me that I didn't see. It's so important to have a wonderful principal that hasn't forgotten what it's like to be a first-year teacher," said Torreano, who taught four years in the parochial school before moving to the Niagara-Wheatfield school system, where she works as a reading specialist at Colonial Village Elementary School.

Torreano firmly believes her book fills a void.

"The first year of anything nobody can tell you about," she said. "You have to experience it. Nobody can tell you what it's like to be married, to have your first child. This book raises questions first-year teachers didn't even know they had."

An entire section of the book is devoted to "Getting to Know Your Students." Younger students and older students through fifth grade are discussed, along with different learning styles.

Modeling how the teacher expects students to behave is key with Torreano and is a pattern throughout the book.

"When you're hired as a classroom teacher you don't see any modeling at all," she said. Modeling is something freshman education students at Niagara University see from Torreano, who recently became a part-time instructor for education majors there.

"Teaching them keeps me growing because of their enthusiasm," she said.

A recent role modeling exercise designed to help education students know what to expect from parents and how to correctly handle situations that may arise met with such approval they requested more role modeling as well as role playing.

"I can explain to them what I've done right and what I've done wrong," she said before relating the story of a newly graduated education major who was substituting in Torreano's school.

"She came to me and started asking questions. She was feeling as overwhelmed as I remember feeling that first year. I handed her my book, because all those feelings came back to me as she talked."

The book, which took a year to write and another in editing, was not immediately snapped up by a publisher. Torreano felt strongly enough about her work being necessary that she persevered, and in her own words, "broke all the rules."

After receiving a few rejections from publishers, she took things into her own hands and, rather than writing queries and sitting back waiting to hear if anyone in the land of publishing was interested in what she had to say, she picked up the phone and called some likely publishers.

"I still got rejections," she admits, but she hit the jackpot with Christopher Gordon Publishers, who accepted her manuscript for publication and helped her every step of the way through the editing process.

"They didn't really change things, they just wanted more. They wanted it to include older kids. They were very honest and up-front," said Torreano, who admits to thinking of doing another book, possibly with the same publisher.

Asked to condense the advice in her book to its essence, Torreano said: "Be firm but kind to your students. Be their teacher first, and the friend part will develop. Make sure your time is well accounted for."

Accounting for her time is no problem for her. Along with her full-time teaching position at Colonial Village, her part-time position at Niagara University, her budding writing career and her role as wife and mother, Torreano also is host of and produces an educational television show for the local Lockport Cable feed, which is also picked up by Adelphia once a week.

"Beyond the 3 Rs" attacks various education issues, and the host is always looking for ideas. "I an interested in hearing from any educator who has something they would like to see highlighted," Torreano said.

Despite the different hats she wears, teaching takes a back seat only to family. She tells her education students that she has the best of all worlds.

"I love my kids. I go to school every day, not to work," Torreano said.

"500 Q&A For New Teachers: A Survival Guide" retails for $15.95 and is available only through the publisher by calling (800) 934-8322.