BLUE ANGEL STORY FARES POORLY IN LACKLUSTER RETELLING

BLUE ANGEL

By Francine Prose

Harper/Collins

314 pages, $25

At the end of Josef van Sternberg's "The Blue Angel" (1930), which stars Emil Janning and Marlene Dietrich, Professor Immanuel Rath returns to his little German burg. Once he had thought to instruct and admonish Lola, cabaret chanteuse. Instead he became cruel Lola's love slave and despised buffoon. Now he stands on the cabaret stage before his aghast former students. The egg of ignominy is smashed on his brow, and what comes out of him, who was once the master of grammar and syntax and Latin and Greek, is "cockle-doodle-do, cockle-doodle-do."

It is a sad old story -- the respectable older professor, the Lola girl. Professor Abelard and Heloise, Professor Higgins and Eliza, Professor Rath and Lola, Professor Humbert and Lolita . . . the list is long. Francine Prose rescripts it in "Blue Angel," redoing its characters and resetting its scenes.

Professor Ted Swenson, a 47-year-old teacher of creative writing at Euston College, sensibly married, whose first novel was called "Blue Angel," is smitten by Angela Argo, punk/gosh girl, a student novelist who is writing her version of the sad blue angel story. It features "Mr. Reynaud," a charming music teacher.

There is always a lot of dramatic possibility in this story, which often gets a kind of high playful poetry from its writers. The Marquis de Sade, for instance, is very droll in "Justine" and "Juliette," elegantly sentimental in his obscene depictions. And "Pygmalion" brought out the best in George Bernard Shaw. "The rain in Spain falls mainly on the plain," says fetching Eliza, quick at her lesson.

Humbert Humbert begins Vladimir Nabokov's "Lolita" figuratively smashing the egg of ignominy on his brow: "Lolita, light of my life, fire of my loins. My sin, my soul. Lo-lee-ta: the tip of the tongue taking a trip of three steps down the palate to tap, at three, on the teeth. Lo. Lee. Ta."

Prose's "Blue Angel," I'm sorry to say, is without a stitch of poetry. She writes the story as a cautionary tale. Ted Swenson is consistently unattractive, without Abelardian virility or Humbertian style. Angela Argo is no angel of any kind or color. A hard realist light is on Prose's characters.

In von Sternberg's "Blue Angel" Professor Rath is, of course, consistently unattractive, but plummy Marlene Dietrich, sultry and insolent, sings that great song, "Falling in Love Again," and you are somewhere else, on dangerous ground, not in a cautionary tale.

There is some promise in Prose's "Blue Angel." She wants to protest the new Puritanism. Ted Swenson is effectively on Hester Prynne's platform and is greatly punished for a single dubious instance. Prose wants to problematize Ted Swenson's indictment -- to present his vulnerability and reargue the case.

She wants to question the situation and complicate the very structure of the student/teacher exchange. She wants to lay out the entire process of Ted Swenson's self-interested reading of Angela Argo's work. She wants to do an analysis of such pedagogical assessment and recommendation.

But Prose's characters are not up to the task of asking these questions or of going somewhere with them. The trial at the end of her "Blue Angel" is totally without crackle and fire. The testimony is wooden and the outcome certain. You want some Shavian fireworks, fluent Eliza having Professor Higgins up on charges. You want some deconstructive turn or some consternating feminist move.

What you get is a Perry Mason episode. Angela Argo got herself wired. She has Ted Swenson on the recorder.

Students of the sad "Blue Angel" story understand that the basic text is Plato's "The Symposium," its principal figure the great model for all professors, Socrates. Benign and brilliant, Socrates is the professorial ideal. Alcibiades is, of course, the Lola girl. He sings "Falling in Love Again" to Socrates, and Socrates doesn't blink an eye. Unlike Professors Rath and Swenson, tragic fools both, Socrates keeps his professorial objectivity.

Well, you might not want to go that far in your related reading. I recommend Jane Gallop's "Feminist Accused of Sexual Harassment" (1997), a new and curious addition to the literature.

Jane Gallop is a legendary figure in American letters. She wrote "The Daughter's Seduction, Feminism and Psychoanalysis" (1982), feistily engaging the great postmodernist French Socrates, Jacques Lacan. Smart humorous woman and critical theory adept, Jane Gallop can do Shavian raillery. It did not avail her when charges were pressed. She stood in the dock at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. She was judged by her peers and reprimanded.

Unrepentant, Jane Gallop isn't sewing sackcloth in some Milwaukee suburb. She isn't crowing cockle-doodle-do in some West Allis bar. "Feminist Accused of Sexual Harassment" was her riposte, and it does some damage to the tradition of the sad blue angel story.