Alfred F. Crane Sr., a retired waterproofing employee and a longtime truck driver for local construction contractors, died Friday (April 28, 2000) in Buffalo General Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was 76.

Born in Cambria, he graduated from Wilson High School in 1942.

He lived in Ransomville from 1960 to 1970.

Crane also worked for 30 years as a truck driver for various contractors, including Walter Johnson Construction Co. and Pittsburgh Metals. He then worked as a laborer for Quigliano Waterproofing Co. for 10 years, retiring in 1983.

Crane is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rita G.; three sons, Thomas and Alfred F. Jr., both of Sanborn, and Raymond of Wheatfield; two daughters, Susan Gorrow of Niagara Falls and Laurie; and 11 grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Hardison Funeral Home, North Fourth and Ridge streets. Burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery, Pendleton.

[N/Fischer].