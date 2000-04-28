Town officials and residents oppose the state Department of Transportation's move to close the grade-level CSX rail crossing at Waite Road and make two dead-ends there.

About 30 people attended a public hearing Thursday morning in Town Hall on Route 20. Peter S. Loomis, the acting chief administrative law judge, presided.

Both town officials and residents spoke of safety concerns, response time of emergency vehicles if the crossing is closed, the use of Waite Road as a detour if the Center Road bridge is closed and possible problems with trash dumping, fires, underage drinking and other activities on dead-end roads.

If the crossing is closed, all traffic would have to use the Center Road bridge over the tracks. That bridge will be resurfaced this summer by Chautauqua County, George Spanos of the Department of Public Facilities said.

Kathy Feinen, an emergency medical technician, said the closing is "not acceptable."

Several residents spoke of the response time of the Forestville, Silver Creek and Town of Dunkirk fire departments for fires and other emergencies in Sheridan.

Also, only tankers can be used for fires in the town, Sheridan Fire Chief Jeff Feinen said. And closing Waite Road would cause additional response time because of the longer distance trucks would have to take to get to the scene of a call.

Several town residents voiced concern about St. Columban's on the Lake Retirement Home. The facility now has 49 residents, 10 nuns, six priests and 15 staff members, Feinen said. He said the fire company makes about 15 medical-related calls a year to the facility. He was very concerned about extra time that would be needed if the Center Road bridge were closed and Waite Road were not available as an alternative route.

John P. Stonefoot of Waite Road was concerned about the decrease in property value if the crossing is closed. Samuel Ark, a landowner, and Richard Kaczor, who has a residence on Waite Road, agreed. Ark said he uses the crossing to take his farm machinery from one side of the road to the other, because he owns property on both sides. If the crossing is closed, he would have to use Route 5, which would be more dangerous, he wrote to the judge.

"In event the closure is not ordered, the Department of Transportation can request that railroad install gates and flashers. That is not a priority," added Edward Rosen, a DOT engineer.

"How much would it cost?" asked Rose Floramo of Dunkirk, whose daughter, Mary Butryn, died after a train-car collision in July. "Isn't a life worth $200,000?"

Loomis will review the documents and transcripts. He has asked Chautauqua County for information on the maintenance project for the Center Road bridge. He expects to make a recommendation to the state DOT commissioner in 60 days. The commissioner will make the final decision whether to close the crossing.

State officials said it would take a year to close the crossing, because the town would need to submit plans for two turnarounds and the money would need to be in place for construction.