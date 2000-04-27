ORCHARD PARK CHAMBER PLANS AWARDS RECEPTION

The Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce will conduct its annual spring dinner and awards presentation May 19 at the Quaker Room.

The evening will begin with cocktails at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:30.

Sally H. Diggins will be named Citizen of the Year. The annual award honors an individual who has demonstrated unselfish service and excellence in community involvement. Cappelli's Pizzeria will receive the award for 2000 business of the year for its community-oriented projects.

In addition, the Sue Hinners Memorial Scholarship will be presented to Lynn Buehlmann and William McDougall, the highest-ranking Orchard Park High School female and male seniors in the Board of Cooperative Educational Services program.

Tickets may be purchased through the Chamber.