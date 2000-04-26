DON'T DERAIL HUB STUDIES

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority fared well in Washington this month, picking up $1 million toward the renovation of its 22-year-old Metro Center terminal on Ellicott Street. The green light for work on that aging structure, though, shouldn't derail studies for a truly multi-modal transportation center at the Memorial Auditorium site.

Rep. Jack Quinn's office says the Hamburg Republican had no intention of doing that when he announced the federal funding. In fact, the money actually had been requested back in 1997 and was simply emerging from the end of a long procedural journey. If transportation service here ran as slowly as the wheels of government, you'd see a lot more skeletons at the bus stops.

The question isn't whether the NFTA's headquarters terminal could use the money and the renovation work. It can. The building serves 2,500 local commuters a day, and the transportation agency needs a quality terminal with the ability to attract retail shops that can offer even more services to riders.

But the city needs a wider vision, one that gives careful consideration to the idea of linking many forms of transportation in one center. That could mean shifting the inter-city bus lines, Greyhound and Trailways, to a "hub" that also would serve Amtrak and Metro Rail. Given the absence of train tracks on Ellicott Street, that would rule out the current terminal -- but not the rail-bordered Aud site advocated by Assemblyman Sam Hoyt, D-Buffalo.

The Aud also straddles the imaginary border between the Inner Harbor area and the downtown business district, offers Thruway and city street access for buses and other vehicles, and adjoins both the waterborne excursion docks of the new harbor and the planned pedestrian and bicycle trail hub at the harbor plaza. It deserves the close look it's getting.

Both the NFTA and the city are meeting every two weeks with a consulting firm charged with studying the "intermodal transportation facility" proposal for the Aud. A report is expected within a few months. The findings could be key to hopes for federal and state funding for any new project, and it's likely that relocation of the inter-city bus lines could be key to the entire concept.

The NFTA can make good use of its newly won federal funding, but it should remain open to the grander concept and willing to commit to change. City officials also ought to make sure the process is done thoroughly, and that local government efforts to win financial backing remain united.

Short-term fixes now shouldn't rule out long-term gains later. The studies should stay on track, with no work or promises now that could derail better opportunities in the not-so-distant future.