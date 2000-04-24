CHARLES LANG JR., OWNED GETZVILLE BAKERY

Charles F. Lang Jr., 72, whose Getzville Bakery was known for its "hot bread at noon" on Sundays, died Friday (April 21, 2000) in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, after a five-month illness.

Lang served in the Army during the postwar occupation of Japan from 1946 to 1948.

He served for 17 years as treasurer of the Erie County Volunteer Fire Police Association.

He was owner-operator of the former Getzville Bakery at 2353 Millersport Highway for almost 25 years.

"No mixes were used in the bakery," said a son, Charles F. III of Mogadore, Ohio. "Everything was from scratch. Sundays, there was hot bread, right out of the oven: garlic, cheese, onion, Italian, rye, white, -- every kind of bread."

Lang, a native of Buffalo, attended School 78, where he met his wife of 51 years, Norma Geschwender Lang.

He also was a graduate of Kensington High School and completed the bakery management program at Emerson Vocational High School.

Lang, who owned the bakery from the 1950s until 1975, held a number of other jobs through the years. From 1975 until he retired in 1988, he worked for the Town of Amherst Engineering Department.

A resident of Getzville for the last 41 years, Lang was a life member of Getzville Volunteer Fire Company. In 1991, he was named Fire Policeman of the Year by the Erie County Volunteer Fire Police Association.

For many years, Lang was a member of the Onstifters, a businessmen's club. He was a member of the Getzville Firemen's Bowling League and until last December sang in the choir of Faith United Church of Christ in Amherst. He enjoyed hunting and playing cards.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and his son Charles, are two other sons, Dennis of Depew and David W.; a daughter, Kathleen Menth of Cheektowaga; a sister, Lenora Brittain; a brother, T. Edward; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Faith United Church of Christ, 1300 Maple Road, Amherst. Burial will be Acacia Park Cemetery, Pendleton.