OUTPATIENT CENTER CATERS TO CUSTOMERS BY EXPANDING HOURS

Editor's note: This is the first of a monthly column on health care in Niagara County.

LEWISTON -- Customers at Mount St. Mary's Hospital Outpatient Care Center said they wanted more convenient hours and less of a wait when undergoing routine tests, and this week they got it.

Newly expanded hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday will officially go into effect May 1, but the hospital started trying them out this week to get the kinks out before the official announcement. At 6 a.m. Monday, three patients arrived for physical therapy, said Marcia M. Traverse, hospital spokeswoman. Other services performed at the center are blood tests, preoperative work-ups, cardiac testing and X-rays.

The hours are intended to help working people to be able to come in before or after their jobs rather than taking time off. The early hours also are convenient for patients who must fast before having blood work.

"That's what they wanted. They wanted to be able to come in before work and on Saturday. Saturday was big," said Bernadette A. Franjone, director of laboratory services and team leader for the Ideal Patient Encounter Team.

"It was the results of a patient survey that determined the hours," Traverse said. Team members, drawn from every department in the hospital, surveyed every patient who came into the center during a four-day period to find out what would make routine medical tests more convenient and less of a hassle for patients and their families.

In addition to the expanded hours, most outpatient services have been consolidated in the six-month-old center, with its own entrance on the north side of the hospital, parking at the door, and a direct elevator to the cardiac unit on the third floor. In the "old days," Traverse said, a patient coming in for preoperative procedures had to go to just about every floor of the hospital to get all the tests done. It would take hours. Now, most can be done in less than one hour, she said.

Two new chest X-ray rooms were constructed, new computer software designed and telephone preregistration initiated so paperwork is ready and waiting the minute the patient walks in. All departments now are open at the same hours, another change. For most routine procedures, such as blood work, patients can walk in without an appointment, although for more specialized tests, appointments still are required. The hospital has set a goal of "20 minutes in and out," she said. Average visits are currently running at 32 minutes, Franjone said. The new system will be monitored on a weekly basis by a different member of the team to keep improving it.

"By revamping the hours and preregistering, we are confident we can attain that," Traverse said. "That's what they told us they wanted. . . . We can track how many people come in and how long it takes."

The center was designed to service 95 people a day and has now exceeded 200 a day, Traverse said.

"It doesn't seem to be taking too long. They seem to be calling people quickly," observed Sandra Miller of Colonial Village, a patient who said she has used the hospital frequently as an inpatient and now as an outpatient in the last few months.

Part of the new system was a tough sell for the hospital's computer software company, which "thought we were nuts," Traverse said. New software was designed to reduce the number of screens that admissions personnel had to complete from about a dozen to two or three. That was in response to patients' complaints that they had to keep repeating the same information.

Franjone said more changes are in the works so that information taken in one department can be accessed by others as the patient moves through the system.

"The whole thrust behind this is continuous quality improvement. It's patient-centered and patient-focused. Instead of trying to make it convenient for our staff, it's what's convenient for you," Traverse said.

Also in the western end of the county, patients have two other locations to access outpatient services, Memorial Medical Center and its Summit Healthplex on Williams Road in Wheatfield, according to Anne Kellick Skowronski, Memorial's director of community health education. A lot of the same services are offered at both facilities, with the addition of outpatient surgery at the hospital.

Hours vary for the different departments at Summit. The laboratory is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., diagnostic imaging 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and physical therapy 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Friday.

The hours for diagnostic imaging are going to expand to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon as soon the necessary personnel can be hired.

Plans to expand hours for physical therapy are under discussion. At the hospital, X-rays, laboratory and diagnostic tests, and physical and occupational therapy are done from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Appointments are needed for most procedures except mammograms.

At Lockport Memorial Hospital, spokeswoman Susan J. Wendler, said outpatient services include surgery and diagnostic work such as radiology, nuclear medicine, cardiopulmonary, cardiac rehabilitation, physical, occupational and speech therapy, clinical laboratories, blood work and pain management at the main campus at 521 East Ave. Off-site outpatient laboratory work can be done at 150 Professional Parkway or at the Ambulatory Care Center, 5875 S. Transit Road, where X-rays, electrocardiograms and heart monitoring also are available. Hours vary, but most outpatient work is done during normal business hours Monday through Friday. Information on services offered in the evenings and weekends may be obtained by calling 514-5700.

Inter-Community Memorial Hospital, 2600 Williams St., Newfane, offers outpatient surgery, diagnostic radiology, nuclear medicine, cardiopulmonary testing, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, as well as physical, occupational and speech therapy, clinical laboratories and pain management. The hours vary. Off site, the hospital has mobile imaging services, which include X-ray, electrocardiograms and ultrasound, available for home care, long-term care facilities and physicians' offices. The Founders Health Center, 6507 Wheeler Road, Wrights Corners, offers primary medical care, occupational health, laboratory testing, ultrasound, electrocardiograms, X-rays, mobile X-ray services, and dental care.

The Western Niagara Physicians Occupational Health and Veterans Administration Center, 5875 S. Transit Road mainly provides primary care for Veterans Administration patients, and pre-employment, compensation and injury-management services for local industries and companies, but does accept appointments for self-paying patients.

The center also offers immunizations for travelers to foreign countries. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment.