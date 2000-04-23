Frances Ophelia Betton, a former nurses aide at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, died unexpectedly on Thursday (April 20, 2000) while visiting relatives in Andalusia, Ala. She was 67.

The former Frances McClain was a native of Andalusia. She moved to Niagara Falls in 1953.

Mrs. Betton had worked for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center from 1969 to 1975.

She also was involved with the Niagara Community Action Program's day-care center and was a polling place volunteer.

Mrs. Betton enjoyed playing bingo and visiting with friends.

She is survived by four sons, Eugene, Kenneth and Tony, all of Columbia, S.C., and Kevin of Hinesville, Ga.; four daughters, Brenda, Patricia Wynter, Lois, and Patricia Scott; three brothers, James McClain of Lockport; Ealie McClain of Lexington, Ky., and Matthew McClain of Andalusia; 21 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in St. John AME Church, 917 Garden Ave.