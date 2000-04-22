DESTROYERS' CORNER RUNS FOR COVER

Playing cornerback in the Arena Football League is a virtually impossible task. With teams throwing at you 40, 50, even 60 times per game, you have only two options.

Have a short memory or find another line of work.

"It's difficult because you've got so many (pass) routes to look for and people are going to catch passes on you," said Prentice Taylor, AFL rookie and starting defensive specialist for the Buffalo Destroyers.

"You just have to let it go and focus on the next play. That's all you can do. This is an offensive game, and the DB's job is to slow it down as best you can."

Taylor is one of only a handful of healthy defensive backs who will lead the Destroyers (0-1) into their home opener against the Iowa Barnstormers (0-1) tonight at HSBC Arena (7:30, Radio 550).

The Destroyers have battled injuries in their secondary since training camp. They lost top cover man Kevin Jackson to a season-ending torn Achilles' tendon in a preseason game.

Defensive specialist Kelly Sims (knee) and wide receiver/defensive back Derrick Branch (shoulder) were placed on the injured reserve list following last week's season-opening loss at Oklahoma City.

By AFL rule, players on the IR must sit out at least two games. But Sims' strained medial collateral ligament will probably sideline him for four to six weeks, while Branch's separated shoulder is expected to take closer to four weeks to heal.

In addition to Taylor, the Destroyers have a couple of healthy veterans in Wayne Williams and Stan Petry. Buffalo also went outside for reinforcements this week, signing Darnell Cox, Nate Brooks and arena veteran Anthony Bridges. All three could be in uniform tonight.

"The one thing that is different about this year is we really have stocked ourselves full," coach Dave Whinham said. "I think we have the athletes in the house we need to have now. Now it's a matter of getting them the reps and getting them ready to play."

The secondary had better be ready tonight. Iowa has an explosive passing offense led by quarterback Aaron Garcia, who threw for 239 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-48 loss at Arizona last week.

He also brings the added dimension of a runner, setting the AFL record with 15 rushing touchdowns in 1999.

Garcia lost his favorite receiving target before the season when Kevin Swayne signed with the San Diego Chargers, but rookie offensive specialist Eddie Brown (no relation to Buffalo's Eddie Brown) has emerged as the new go-to guy. A 10-year veteran of the Canadian Football League, Brown had five catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns in his arena debut.

Mike Horacek (six catches for 72 yards and a touchdown) is a nice complement to Brown and WR/DB Leonard Conley is a solid two-way player.

Given the Barnstormers' firepower, it would help the Destroyers' revamped secondary if their pass rush can put some pressure on Garcia.

"A quarterback shouldn't have more than three seconds to throw the ball, especially in this league," said two-way lineman John Dewitt. "Some routes where they just stand up and throw the ball, you can't do anything about. But you've got to bring as much heat as possible because if he's got time to just sit there and go from one receiver to the other it's going to be tough for any secondary to cover those guys."