ASTRONICS EXPECTS SALES TO CLIMB 40%

Astronics Corp. is gearing up for a major growth spurt.

The Buffalo-based manufacturer, buoyed by a contract to make night vision lighting modification kits for F-16 fighters, expects its sales to soar by 40 percent and top $70 million this year, said Kevin T. Keane, the company's president.

"We've got things really flying," Keane told shareholders Thursday during the company's annual meeting. "We really have a nice growth spurt that's unfolding."

That F-16 contract could add about $15 million to Astronics' annual sales this year as production hits full speed. "It's an important piece in terms of moving the company up the food chain," said Keane, who thinks the work could help Astronics branch out into other types of cockpit lighting systems and create opportunities for the company to win contracts to retrofit other military aircraft with night vision systems.

But despite the nearly 6-year-old growth spurt, a pair of Astronics shareholders also said they were disappointed that the company's stock hasn't gone up more. Although Astronics' shares have outperformed the Standard & Poor's 500 and the Nasdaq composite indexes since 1994, the company's stock is up 3.7 percent so far this year and 13.5 percent over the last 12 months.

"It has been very disappointing. I think something should be done," said shareholder Edmund A. Orwat, who suggested freezing executive salaries and eliminating bonuses in favor of paying a special dividend to shareholders.

Keane, who said the company needs to keep its compensation packages competitive, thinks Astronics may catch the eye of more investors if its sales are able to grow to $70 million this year. "I think it relates to a lack of focus on micro-cap stocks," he said.

Yet the company's sales growth, which reached 23 percent during the first quarter, far outpaced the 8 percent increase in Astronics' profits during the first three months of the year as the firm absorbed more start-up costs for the F-16 program and its new plants in New Hampshire and East Aurora.

As that increased capacity for Astronics' aerospace business comes on line, the company will be able to reduce the amount of work on the F-16 project that it parcels out to subcontractors from about 75 percent last year to about 35 percent by the end of this year, said Peter Gundermann, who runs its Luminescent Systems Inc. business.

As the amount of subcontracted work drops, Astronics' profit margins on the F-16 work should at least double, and possibly triple, Gundermann said.

While most of the expected sales increase will come from the F-16 contract, Keane said Astronics' also is seeing greater demand for cockpit and emergency exit lighting for commercial and private aircraft. Keane also expects rising sales for the medical and health care products made by its specialty packaging business, which earlier this year won a three-year contract worth $15 million from Tyco International Ltd.'s medical products business.

In addition, the company's hefty investments over the last seven years in new technology and manufacturing methods, which equaled 29 percent of its sales last year, have helped Astronics become more productive. Consequently, Astronics' profits have risen at a rate of nearly 36 percent over the last six years, while sales have grown by almost 14 percent.

In the first quarter, Astronics' profits rose to $1.01 million, or 17 cents per share, from $933,000, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier. Sales increased to $15.2 million from $12.3 million.