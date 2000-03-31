PREDECESSOR FINGERS REPUTED MOBSTER

Joseph "Skinny Joey" Merlino, reputed boss of the Philadelphia mob, is accused of murder, racketeering and extortion in an indictment reached with help from his predecessor, authorities said Friday.

The 37-count indictment accused Merlino of killing three men and trying to kill another. Ten other people named in the indictment are accused of various charges ranging from murder to conspiracy to illegal gambling.

Former boss Ralph Natale allegedly ceded control of the Philadelphia-South Jersey mob to Merlino in 1998. When Natale agreed to cooperate with authorities last summer, he became the highest-ranking U.S. Mafia figure to flip sides.

"I cannot overstate the significance of this case. Not only does it reach to the highest levels of organized crime, significant evidence comes from the highest levels of organized crime. . . . That has never occurred before," U.S. Attorney Michael Stiles said.

"That in my judgment represents a complete collapse of this criminal organization." Merlino already is jailed on drug charges.