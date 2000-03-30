WHAT: "Never the Sinner: The Leopold and Loeb Story"

WHEN: Opens tonight and continues through April 16

WHERE: Buffalo United Artists, 884 Main St.

ADMISSION: $10, $14, $17

INFO: 886-9239

When Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb went on trial in 1924 for the murder of Bobby Franks, the son of a wealthy Chicago family, the famed defense lawyer Clarence Darrow launched a 12-hour plea to save their lives. "This is a senseless, useless, purposeless, motiveless act of two boys," he said at one point. "There was not a particle of hate, a grain of malice, there was no opportunity to be cruel except as death is cruel." The wily Darrow was fully aware that the only way to save his still remorseless clients was to make their act of calculated murder -- what the boys conceived as "the perfect crime" -- seen by the judge as the hideous result of some implacable force driving the minds of the young murders: Their innate, probing intellects were to blame. "Nature is strong and she is pitiless," Darrow exclaimed. The friendship itself was to blame. Darrow called it "a weird, almost impossible relationship," backing the point with a battery of psychiatric witnesses. John Logan's "Never the Sinner" recounts the Leopold and Loeb story in a script that won the 1998 Outer Critic Circle award for Best Off-Broadway Play. Buffalo United Artists' production of the play will feature Chris Kelly and Joseph Demerly as Leopold and Loeb, and Jack Hunter as Darrow. Donn Youngsrom will direct.

-- Richard Huntington