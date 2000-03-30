BRENDA CERVI, EMBROIDERY SHOP CO-OWNER

Brenda L. Cervi, who was co-owner of Patchworks Custom Embroidery, died Thursday (March 30, 2000) at home after a brief illness. She was 37.

Born Brenda Brawn in Newfane, she was a graduate of Lockport High School. She earned an associate's degree in graphic design from Bryant & Stratton Business Institute, Buffalo, after maintaining a 4.0 average. She received the graphic design department's award of highest excellence and was named top student by the teachers in the department.

Ms. Cervi had worked for several years at Heavens to Betsy Gift Shop, where she created store displays. Most recently, she owned Patchworks Custom Embroidery with her mother and designed logos, fabric character dolls and quilts.

She had been writing a quilt instruction book based on her original designs.

She also enjoyed creating fabric wall hangings and even made one for comedian Minnie Pearl, complete with a signature hat and hanging price tag, which is displayed in the Minnie Pearl Museum.

While coordinator of Project Linus here, she was instrumental in the delivery of more than 1,500 quilts to sick and abused children. She also was the first to bring Richard Roberts Samaritan's Purse to Lockport, organizing shoe boxes of Christmas gifts for children in Third World countries.

She was always available to help a family member and added her artistic talents to designing campaign brochures and T-shirts for her cousin, County Clerk Wayne F. Jagow.

"She was really a talented young lady," said Jagow.

After learning that she had only a few months to live, Ms. Cervi started the Melanoma Awareness Foundation here to educate others about the dangers of skin cancer caused by exposure to the sun and tanning booths.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas P.; her parents, Gerald Brawn of Lexington, S.C., and Patricia Johnston; two sisters, Barbara Dio and Bethany Brawn; a brother, Robert of Lexington; three stepsisters, Wendy Russell and Wanda Wolfer, both of Columbia, S.C., and Michelle Branch; a stepbrother, Biff Brown of Las Vegas; and a grandmother, Elizabeth Williams.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Concordia Lutheran Church, 3121 Beebe Road, Newfane. Burial will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Cambria.

[Kowalik].