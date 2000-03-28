Frances S. Borden, 76, a retired practical nurse and longtime resident of Allegany County, died Saturday (March 25, 2000) in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, Ill.

A native of Richland, the former Frances Horton married Otis E. Borden in the Village of Cuba in 1941, and they lived there for many years.

After they retired, they lived in New Port Richey, Fla., before moving to Walnut Hill, Ill., a few years ago.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sons, James of Walnut Hill and Jerry of West Seneca; a daughter, Gloria Matzger of Austin, Texas; a brother, Lavern Horton of Cuba; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

No services are planned.

[Condren].